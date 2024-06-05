Quantcast
Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Hunter Biden Jury Is Biased, Affected by Drug Addiction, Firearms

'The majority of potential jurors told the court that they have personally experienced addiction issues through their friends and family...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Hunter Biden, left, and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, arrives at federal court, Monday, June 3, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently revealed that the majority of potential jurors in Hunter Biden’s criminal trial that started on June 3, 2024, in Delaware turned out to be very biased because they have personally been affected by drug addiction. 

The bias of the jurors could easily result in Biden not going to prison because the jurors would be too sympathetic to him.

Biden is facing three felony firearm offenses regarding the 2018 purchase of a .38 revolver from a gun shop in the state, with the prosecutors also expecting to dive into Biden’s crack cocaine addiction since he lied about it when he was purchasing the gun, Fox News reported.

The court heard from more than 60 potential jurors on June 3, 2024. After filling out a questionnaire on whether they could serve as impartial jurors in the case, the jurors appeared before the court individually. Twelve jurors and four alternates were selected from the poll by late afternoon on June 3, 2024.

The majority of potential jurors told the court that they have personally experienced addiction issues through their friends and family, with many of them saying that they have had a relative who struggled with drug addiction or alcoholism.

“It’s the area,” one young woman told the court after describing that she lost many friends to overdoses, in addition to some of her family members also struggling with addiction.

Some potential jurors told the court that their loved ones overcame their addiction issues through stints in rehab. Others said that members of their immediate family still suffer from addiction.

It was also revealed that, in addition to many jurors being biased when it comes to Biden’s drug addiction, some of them also said that they have family members or loved ones who own firearms.

Some jurors told the court they are legal concealed carry holders for self-defense. Others turned out to be gun-control fanatics, expressing stricter gun legislation against one of the most prominent boogymen for leftists, “assault weapons.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Former Black Panther Leader Now Supports Trump

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com