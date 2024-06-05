Former Black Panther Leader Now Supports Trump

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A man who identified himself as a founding member of the Black Panther Party said he supports Donald Trump for president at the end of this year because he cares about black people, unlike Joe Biden.

In an interview that was posted on June 3, 2024, to TikTok, the man who called himself David Hilliard, a former Chief of Staff of the Black Panther Party, referred to Trump as a “friend to African Americans” and a “decent man,” whom he knew while he was still a college student in 1960s, the Daily Caller reported.

“Trump’s a friend of African Americans, and I knew Trump from the 1960s in New York, where he comes from… He’s a decent man… He’s not a racist, fascist, white man. He supported black people,” the man said.

He also said that Trump had been convicted of felony charges because of his friendliness toward the black community in the United States.

“Because Trump likes Africans in America. He likes black folks. That’s one. I think that Trump is qualified and [has] a very decent approach to having somebody representing America,” the man said.

Following his conviction, Trump’s campaign has reached out to the black community to compare the justice system’s unfair treatment of him to the perceived treatment of black people, the news source reported.

Sen. Tim Scott, R–S.C., a former 2024 presidential candidate, previously explained that the reason why black Americans started supporting Trump was because of “jobs and justice.”

“The reason we’re seeing so many African Americans come into the Trump campaign — two big things: jobs and justice. As an African American born and raised in the Deep South who had concerns about our justice system as it relates to race, I’m now seeing it play out from a partisan perspective,” Scott said.