‘Smiling Ear To Ear’: Cruz Suggests Biden Voted for Trump Over Harris

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, suggested lame duck President Joe Biden voted for Republican President-elect Donald Trump as he reflected on the 2024 election Friday on his podcast.

Biden was all smiles as he addressed the nation Thursday following Vice President Kamala Harris’s defeat. Cruz, fresh off his own Senate victory against Democrat challenger Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, called Biden “the happiest man in the world” after watching his speech.

Media Weeps: Leftists in Angry Disbelief, ZERO Lessons to be Learned from Kamala's Crushing Loss. @benfergusonshow and I blast the media on Verdict. Available wherever you get your podcasts. https://t.co/B1tFttfyuB — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 8, 2024

“I gotta say, there’s at least one Democrat right now who is celebrating, who is smiling ear to ear, who may well be the happiest man in the world, and that would be Joseph Robinette Biden,” Cruz said.

He noted how Biden appeared happy during his speech.

“He is joyful. And I’m going to wager you $20 bucks that Joe Biden and Jill Biden, they both pulled the lever for Donald Trump when they voted on Tuesday,” the GOP senator said.

First Lady Jill Biden raised eyebrows after she was photographed wearing a bright red pantsuit to cast her ballot on Election Day.

Dr. Mrs. First Lady Jill Biden wore a bright RED REPUBLICAN dress to go vote today. And her husband will not be attending Kamala's DC watch party. I wonder if the Bidens both voted for Trump/Vance? pic.twitter.com/Ij8owjYqa3 — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) November 5, 2024

Social media users did not hesitate to resurface the image of Biden donning a MAGA hat in September after Trump was declared the next president, joking that he voted against his own vice president.

Joe and Jill Biden voted for Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/H3OYJQUwLS — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) November 6, 2024

Biden wore the staple piece of pro-Trump merchandise at a 9/11 memorial event in Pennsylvania after an audience member encouraged him to do so.

“tell kamala. i want her to know it was me.” https://t.co/5o1uUCy8Le pic.twitter.com/AErF84Rjab — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) November 6, 2024

“I think Joe Biden is pissed. I don’t think it’s an accident that Joe Biden put on a MAGA hat in the middle of the election,” Cruz continued. “I do not think it is an accident that Jill Biden when she went to vote dressed in all red.”

On July 21, Biden dropped his reelection bid and endorsed Harris following a three-weeks-long pressure campaign for him to step aside.

High-profile Democrats including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former President Barack Obama, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries reportedly urged the Democrat president to withdraw after his poor debate performance against Trump on June 27.

“Yeah, and look, I am certain that Joe Biden looked at his family, looked at his top staff, and said, ‘If it had been me, I’d have won.’ He believes, sure, he believes it through and through,” Cruz remarked. “And I don’t think he will ever forgive Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama and Chuck Schumer for throwing him overboard, doing it unceremoniously, and saying we want Kamala.”

Cruz added he too is celebrating Trump’s win.

“And Joe Biden, I think is celebrating, and not even that quietly,” the senator said. “And you know what I’m celebrating too, because it means the country it’s morning in America again, we’re turning the country around.”

Headline USA reached out to Joe and Jill Biden using contact information from Hunter Biden’s laptop and will update with any response.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.