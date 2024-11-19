Quantcast
Electronic Device Linked to Trump Shooter is Still Active, New Book Says

'Crooks returned to his residence at or about 2 p.m. on July 13, 2024. The individual/device appeared at his residence at the time and during his presence there, before Crooks returned to the rally...'

Posted by Ken Silva
A graphic created by the Heritage Foundation reveals the movements of devices linked to Trump shooter Thomas Crooks.
(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Conservative personality Jack Posobiec and his co-author, Joshua Lisec, have released a book that chronicles the July 13 Trump shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania—revealing new info along the way.

The book, Bulletproof: The Truth about the Assassination Attempts on Donald Trump, includes a private investigative report on alleged Trump shooter Thomas Crooks.

Along with other research, Posobiec and Lisec’s private detective—who isn’t named in the report—analyzed the electronic devices that have been to Crooks’s home and workplace. Much like the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project, the private eye apparently has access to data brokers who collect geolocation data.

According to that private eye’s report, an electronic device linked to Crooks may still be active.

“A device appeared at the home of Thomas Matthew Crooks during [the] time when he returned to his residence after his initial appearance at the Butler rally site on July 13, 2024,” the report said.

“According to the timeline established by police, Crooks returned to his residence at or about 2 p.m. on July 13, 2024. The individual/device appeared at his residence at the time and during his presence there, before Crooks returned to the rally site to allegedly shoot President Donald J. Trump.”

The report went on to say that it’s evidence is “firm and unequivocal.”

According to the report, the device linked to Crooks was activated last December, and it has the characteristics of a “burner”—a term that refers to temporary phones used by criminals to avoid law enforcement detection.

“Perhaps most disturbing is that this device appears to remain active in and around Bethel Park,” the report added. Bethel Park is where Crooks lived.

The report concluded that Crooks “had a network of support that will be identified when our investigation is complete.” Specifically, the private eye signaled that he plans on analyzing whether the geolocation data reveals that Crooks had help building the ANFO bombs allegedly found in the shooter’s vehicle and home.

But for now, the unnamed private detective said he doesn’t want to reveal possible associates of Crooks, because doing so may compromise his ongoing investigation.

The report is dated Sept. 7, and Bulletproof was published on Oct. 22.

In July, the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project released similar geolocation analysis, revealing that a frequent visitor to the Crooks household also travelled to a building in Washington DC—in the same vicinity as an FBI office there.

According to the Oversight Project, another device linked to Crooks visited Plymouth Harbor, Massachusetts in March. The non-profit government watchdog also tracked Crooks-linked devices movement around Pennsylvania in the days leading up to his July 13 assassination attempt, which left one firefighter dead and at least two others hospitalized.

“There were at least 9 devices linked to these AD-IDs We are willing to cooperate with legitimate investigations and share further information,” the Oversight Project said in July.

“For the protection of whistleblowers and our investigation, we will not be sharing further information with the congressional task force due to the connective tissue between that entity and FBI, USSS, and other entities.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

