Huh? Ted Lieu Uses Wendy’s Ad from 1984 to Defend Bribery Biden

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Far-left Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., took a perplexing approach by invoking a 1984 fast food ad to counter the politically damning impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.

During a House Minority press conference on Wednesday, Lieu argued that House Republicans lacked evidence tying Biden to impeachable offenses, drawing an odd analogy to a Wendy’s ad.

“I know I’m now going to date myself,” Lieu chuckled. “My kids won’t understand this, but remember that Wendy’s commercial, ‘Where’s the beef?’ And they show this sandwich, and you look at it, and there’s essentially no beef, and the customer keeps saying, ‘Where’s the beef?’”

Lieu’s defense coincided with Republicans speeding up the impeachment investigation into Biden, focusing on allegations of political corruption, bribery and an alleged influence-peddling campaign.

“So where’s the evidence?” he challenged, dismissing the damning evidence released by the Republican-led committees leading the investigation. “The Republicans can’t point to a single shred of evidence implicating President Biden. That’s why it’s a slow start. There is no evidence.”

Lieu made these remarks during a press conference where Democrats sought to downplay the impeachment investigations by the House Judiciary Committee, House Oversight Committee and House Ways and Means Committee.

“Any American who has watched one minute of the government oversight and reform proceedings over the last six months knows it to be political theater at its worst,” stated Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., “They’ve articulated no cogent basis for impeachment or connection to the constitutional standard.”

The White House similarly dismissed the impeachment threats. In comments to CNN, White House spokesperson Ian Sams labeled Republican efforts to formalize the impeachment inquiry as “a sad attempt” to divert attention from House chaos.

However, during a joint interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity, Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; James Comer, R-Ky.; and Jason Smith, R-Mo., who chair the committees investigating Biden, strongly criticized the payments the Biden family allegedly received from Chinese contacts.

Comer highlighted a payment to the Biden family as potential bribery. “This is the way China bought influence. This is the way that China compromised politicians. They would send money to compromised family members, big politicians to try to gain influence,” Comer told Hannity.

Smith drew attention to an alleged lack of IRS documentation regarding Biden’s received loan payments “One thing that we have to pay close attention to, those checks that Chairman Comer released that were loan payments to President Biden it’s quite interesting, if you look at the public tax returns of President Biden’s, there is no documentation of any interest income that he reported,” he said.