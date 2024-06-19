Huh? Buffalo Bills Launch Segregated League for LGBTQ+ Only

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Buffalo Bills on Tuesday rolled out a Buffalo chapter of the National Gay Flag Football League (NGFFL), effectively creating a segregated league with just LGBTQ+ players (or anyone willing to adhere to their rules.)

The announcement conveniently aligns with Pride Month, running from June 1 through June 30.

“We are thrilled to bring inclusive flag football to Buffalo with the support of the Buffalo Bills,” bragged NGFFL Commissioner Joel Horton in a press statement.

“This exciting addition joins 27 other cities, and over 4,000 players, including straight allies, in the National Gay Flag Football League,” he added.

EQUITY: The Buffalo Bills have just announced that they’re helping to launch the National Gay Football League. h/t @rawsalerts pic.twitter.com/95RpZkxlhe — @amuse (@amuse) June 18, 2024

Joining a lineup that includes other NFL teams like the Giants, Patriots, Jets, Dolphins, Cardinals, Bears, Commanders, and Seahawks, the Bills are pushing the ultimate boundaries in the realm of inclusion: flag football for gays only.

“Our mission is to unite the community through the spirit of competition while celebrating our diversity,” Horton remarked.

“By fostering an environment where everyone is welcome, we aim to build a stronger, more inclusive Buffalo,” he continued.

The NGFFL hosts events such as the annual Gay Bowl, Sin City Classic, Pride Cup and Pride Bowl.

Established in 2002, the NGFFL aims to use flag football “as a means to educate, change attitudes, promote self-discovery, and build esteem within the LGBTQ+ community, and in the communities in which LGBTQ+ people work, live, and play.”

Participants in NGFFL activities must “adhere to and support the NGFFL vision and nondiscrimination policy. All member organizations are expected to serve, first and foremost, the LGBTQ+ community.”