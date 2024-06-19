Quantcast
Wednesday, June 19, 2024

7.4M Illegals Who Live in U.S., Await Deportation, Outpace Two Years of U.S. Births

'Biden’s goal is to dismantle detention entirely and instead turn it into social services paid by the American taxpayer while allowing illegal aliens to roam free and await an amnesty...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
illegal immigration
Immigrants who cross the border illegally wait for processing. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin reported that approximately 7.4 million illegal aliens whom the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has not detained are living across the United States while awaiting deportation hearings.

Joe Biden has more than doubled ICE’s non-detained docket compared to when Donald Trump was in office. The docket includes illegals living in American towns and cities whom ICE has not detained but who are awaiting deportation from the country.

“Per multiple federal sources, ICE’s non-detained docket has exploded to 7.4 million cases, more than doubling the Trump years, and it’s on pace to hit 8 million by [the] end of the year,” Melugin wrote.

It was also reported that the number of illegals living throughout the country while awaiting deportation hearings is larger than two years of American births.

“Since day one, President Biden has failed to detain illegal aliens in accordance with the law, instead acting upon the wishes of ‘Abolish ICE’ groups who not only oppose custodial detention but call any tracking of their whereabouts a ‘digital prison,’” National Immigration Center for Enforcement (NICE) President RJ Hauman informed Breitbart News.

There were 2.6 million migrants on ICE’s non-detained docket during Trump’s first full fiscal year as president. In January 2021, when Trump left the White House, the docket had only increased by about 600,000 cases.

On the other hand, Biden’s administration has boosted ICE’s non-detained docket through its expansive catch-and-release network at the U.S.-Mexico border by 4.2 million cases as of June 18, 2024. ICE agents expect that there will be more than eight million illegals on the docket by the end of this year.

“Thousands of ICE detention beds remain unfilled, and the use of GPS monitoring has decreased significantly while the non-detained docket approaches eight million. Biden’s goal is to dismantle detention entirely and instead turn it into social services paid by the American taxpayer while allowing illegal aliens to roam free and await an amnesty,” Hauman said.

Melugin’s report also stated that Biden’s Department of Homeland Security is adding about 172,000 illegals to ICE’s non-detained docket every month, which means that, at this rate, there could be about 8.6 million illegals on the docket by the end of December.

