Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Netflix Doc Calls Nazi Holiday Home ‘Hitler’s Mar-a-Lago’

'There is a constant refrain of ‘Make Germany Great Again’ trying to draw parallels to the MAGA movement...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Netflix headquarters in Los Gatos, Calif. (AP Photo/Mike Liedtke)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A new Netflix propaganda disguised as a World War II documentary series compared Adolf Hitler to Donald Trump, referring to an idyllic mountain retreat that the Nazi dictator constantly visited as “Hitler’s Mar-a-Lago.” 

According to the description of the six-episode “docuseries,” Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial intends to dig into “Hitler and the Nazis’ rise, rule and reckoning from pre-WWII to the Holocaust to the Nuremberg trials,” the Daily Wire reported.

Comedian filmmaker and documentarian Eric Abbenante posted the clip from the propaganda series on social media.

Anne Berg, a University of Pennsylvania history professor, was the one who commented on the propaganda series.

“It’s sort of like Hitler’s Mar-a-Lago if you will. A kind of retreat in the Bavarian Alps that has a closeness to nature, the spectacular mountain panorama that gave Hitler the sense that he was on top of the world without having to deal with the messiness of everyday politics,” she said in the clip.

As expected, Berg is a leftist who got her PhD from the University of Michigan and “studies the histories of waste and recycling, film and cities, racism and genocide.”

“Yes, because Trump’s government used the Nazi term ‘The Big Lie’, created ‘domestic terrorism’ organizations that encouraged citizens to snitch on each other, and jailed political dissidents, just like Hitler. Oh wait, that was the Biden administration,” Abbenante wrote in his post.

One of the people responded to Abbenante by agreeing that the “documentary” series is impossible to watch because Trump haters made it.

“I switched it off about [halfway through] the first episode. It wreaks of anti-Trump propaganda,” @KelownaSteve wrote.

In response, Abbenante stated that this was not the only example of the intentional comparisons between the Nazis in the 1930s and 1940s and Trump supporters in the United States.

“There is a constant refrain of ‘Make Germany Great Again’ trying to draw parallels to the MAGA movement,” he said.

