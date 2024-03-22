House GOP Probing ‘Loose-Knit Network’ Conspiring to Stop Trump

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The House Oversight Committee has opened an investigation into the Transition Integrity Project, an organization of election “experts” housed at Georgetown University that includes White House Deputy Chief of Staff and former Hillary Clinton campaign manager John Podesta.

In a Thursday letter to Georgetown Dean Rosa Brooks, Oversight Committee member Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, asked her to preserve all work product and communications from the 2020 Transition Integrity Project’s “war gaming exercise.”

Revealed last July by Mike Benz, a Trump-era State Department official who now heads the Foundation For Online Freedom, TIP’s war gaming exercise included a scenario where Trump won the electoral college in 2020, but Biden had a commanding 52% of the popular vote. Accordingly, Democrat governors in closely contested states, including Michigan, would call for recounts.

“As the game developed, governors in two of the three (Wisconsin and Michigan) sent separate slates of electors to counter those sent by the state legislators,” the TIP document states—mimicking a GOP scenario now being painted as a criminal conspiracy by Michigan’s attorney general.

In his Tuesday letter, Sessions said, “It would be highly inappropriate for a university that relies on federal funding to conduct partisan political activity intended to undermine a lawfully conducted election.”

Sessions also asked Dean Brooks whether Georgetown is involved in a “loose-knit network” of deep state actors and liberal activists are conspiring to undermine a Donald Trump presidency if he retakes office. NBC News reported on this network in January.

Sessions was particularly interested in Mary McCord, a former top Justice Department official involved in the illegal spying of Trump’s 2016 campaign. McCord is now the executive director of the Institution for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at Georgetown Law.

“Recently, Professor Mary B. McCord … said ‘we’re already starting to put together a team to think through the most damaging types of things that he [Trump] might do so that we’re ready to bring lawsuits if we have to,” Session said.

“Please define if Professor McCord and her colleagues are conducting this hyper partisan activity under the auspices of ICAP – an entity which is described as a ‘non-partisan institute within Georgetown University Law Center’ on the ICAP website.”

Sessions seeks answers about McCord and a slew of other questions by April 19.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.