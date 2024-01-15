Bombshell NBC Article Reveals ‘Loose-Knit Network’ Conspiring to Stop Trump at All Cost

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) NBC News has published a report revealing that a “loose-knit network” of deep state actors and liberal activists are conspiring to undermine a Donald Trump presidency if he retakes office—igniting outrage among Trump supporters, who deem the plot as treasonous.

NBC reported Sunday that liberals are worried that Trump will attempt to become a “dictator” in his second term, and are using that fear to justify their plot against the President.

“Donald Trump is sparking fears among those who understand the inner workings of the Pentagon that he would convert the nonpartisan U.S. military into the muscular arm of his political agenda as he makes comments about dictatorship,” NBC reported.

“Now, bracing for Trump’s potential return, a loose-knit network of public interest groups and lawmakers is quietly devising plans to try to foil any efforts to expand presidential power, which could include pressuring the military to cater to his political needs.”

According to the article, the anti-Trump network is preparing to take legal action and send letters to his appointees spelling out consequences they’d face if they undermine constitutional norms, among other measures.

One of the key players of the anti-Trump network is reportedly Mary McCord, a former top Justice Department official involved in the illegal spying of Trump’s 2016 campaign. McCord approved the error-ridden FISA application to spy on campaign member Carter Page.

Other participants include Democracy Forward, an organization that took the Trump administration to court more than 100 times during his administration, and the similarly named group Protect Democracy.

Sunday’s article was reminiscent of another report written in the wake of the 2020 election, when Time Magazine reported on how a network of deep state actors prevented Trump from winning that race.

“[T]he participants want the secret history of the 2020 election told even though it sounds like a paranoid fever dream—a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information,” the magazine wrote in February 2021, in an article titled The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election.

“They were not rigging the election; they were fortifying it,” TIME continued. “And they believe the public needs to understand the system’s fragility in order to ensure that democracy in America endures.”

