Bombshell Email Exposes Joe Biden’s Alleged Role in Defunct ‘Americore’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A recently disclosed email and sources have exposed President Joe Biden’s apparent connection to Americore, a bankrupt rural hospital operation implicated in an alleged $100 million conspiracy to defraud Medicare.

Jim Biden, one of Joe Biden’s infamous brothers, mentioned the president in an alleged email to an executive tied to Americore, suggesting that associating with his brother could bring attention to the financially struggling company.

“This would be a perfect platform to expose my Brothers team to [your] protocol,” claimed Jim Biden in an email to the CEO of a company handling Americore’s licensing rights, as reported by Politico. “Could provide a great opportunity for some real exposure.”

Furthermore, Jim Biden proposed plans to grant Joe Biden equity in the company and later appoint him to the board, according to Politico, citing two sources.

To matters worse, Jim Biden asserted that if Biden were to run for the White House, he would have promoted the company, according to a third source cited by Politico.

The recently discovered email and allegations from the sources further cement longstanding accusations that the Biden family may have leveraged the Biden name for personal gain in lucrative business dealings.

Notably, Joe Biden’s connections to Americore are one of the focal points of an impeachment inquiry led by the chairmen of the House Oversight, House Judiciary and House Ways and Means committees. Jim Biden is scheduled to testify before the House Oversight Committee on Feb. 21.

“The email, obtained by POLITICO from a person close to the company, documents one of the many ways in which Jim Biden invoked his brother’s name and clout in the course of his work with Americore, which has since gone bankrupt, wreaking havoc in rural communities in the process,” Politico reported.

As previously covered by Headline USA, the company went bankrupt after Jim Biden’s promises failed to materialize.

“The company collapsed, leaving behind unpaid bills and neglected patients,” Politico continued. “The management failures took a human toll as hospital staff went unpaid, services dwindled, and authorities were forced to intervene.”

Moreover, the company is still under federal criminal investigation, and the Securities and Exchange Commission has sued a business associate of Jim Biden with loan fraud.

The DOJ has accused an Americore hospital in Pennsylvania of participating in what Politico described as “sham service agreements” central to an alleged $100 million conspiracy case.