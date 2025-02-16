Did Elon Musk Quietly Father a Child w/ MAGA Star Ashley St. Clair?

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Less than two months into 2025, Elon Musk has found himself at the center of viral headlines that have left many shocked and some cheering. The tech mogul allegedly fathered a child with Ashley St. Clair, a social media influencer and commentator.

St. Clair, known for her work on The Babylon Bee, announced Friday that she and Musk, 53, welcomed a new child “five months ago.”

She claimed she was forced to go public due to an impending media exposé. Her announcement has garnered nearly 38 million views.

Alea Iacta Est pic.twitter.com/gvVaFNTGqn — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 15, 2025

“I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause,” she wrote in a statement shared by her public relations team.

She then urged the press to respect her child’s privacy and “refrain from invasive reporting.” However, some critics pointed out that she granted an exclusive interview to the New York Post despite her plea for privacy.

In the interview, St. Clair spoke candidly about her child and the alleged relationship with Musk, who owns X and is despised by the left for his work in President Donald Trump’s DOGE initiative.

“My child is the most perfect thing that happened to me. I wouldn’t change anything,” she said.

She claimed Musk first contacted her through direct messages on X. “He was smart. He was very down to earth. It started with X interactions and he slid into my DM’s. I think it was a meme.”

Ashley St. Clair, influencer who claims to have had Musk’s 13th child, reveals life of secrecy after whirlwind romance with ‘down to earth’ billionaire https://t.co/dxSKQc85zY pic.twitter.com/yNilJsNd3Z — New York Post (@nypost) February 15, 2025

The relationship ended after she became pregnant, the New York Post suggested. “I was told to keep it secret. I was being asked to keep it a secret forever,” she said of the pregnancy.

Since then, Musk reportedly moved her into a Manhattan apartment with a large security detail. Despite this, St. Clair claimed Musk ignored her messages notifying him that she was going public.

Musk did not, however, ignore resurfaced social media posts allegedly revealing that St. Clair had openly expressed interest in him years before they were allegedly romantically involved.

In 2020, she reportedly wrote: “I need it to get elon musk’s attention for a marriage proposal pls greg,” responding to fellow social media personality Greg Price.

When Price noted that Musk already had a child, St. Clair quipped, “Well he actually has 7 kids & goes through women pretty fast.”

Musk’s only response was a single-word post: “Whoa.”

Whoa — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2025

St. Clair fired back at Musk in a series of now-deleted posts, accusing him of ignoring her attempts at communication all while asking her to “have more children last week.”

Musk, who has 12 publicly acknowledged children, did not respond to the New York Post’s requests for comment.

He is currently the head of DOGE, a Trump-led initiative to purge corruption and waste out of the federal government. Thus far, DOGE has saved taxpayers millions of dollars and has led to the firings of thousands of government bureaucrats.