Quantcast
Sunday, February 16, 2025

Did Elon Musk Quietly Father a Child w/ MAGA Star Ashley St. Clair?

'My child is the most perfect thing that happened to me. I wouldn’t change anything...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Tesla CEO Elon Musk waves as he leaves the Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars after a visit in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, March 13, 2024. After reporting dismal first-quarter sales, Tesla is planning to lay off about a tenth of its workforce as it tries to cut costs, multiple media outlets reported Monday. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Less than two months into 2025, Elon Musk has found himself at the center of viral headlines that have left many shocked and some cheering. The tech mogul allegedly fathered a child with Ashley St. Clair, a social media influencer and commentator. 

St. Clair, known for her work on The Babylon Bee, announced Friday that she and Musk, 53, welcomed a new child “five months ago.”

She claimed she was forced to go public due to an impending media exposé. Her announcement has garnered nearly 38 million views.

“I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause,” she wrote in a statement shared by her public relations team.

She then urged the press to respect her child’s privacy and “refrain from invasive reporting.” However, some critics pointed out that she granted an exclusive interview to the New York Post despite her plea for privacy.

In the interview, St. Clair spoke candidly about her child and the alleged relationship with Musk, who owns X and is despised by the left for his work in President Donald Trump’s DOGE initiative.

“My child is the most perfect thing that happened to me. I wouldn’t change anything,” she said.

She claimed Musk first contacted her through direct messages on X. “He was smart. He was very down to earth. It started with X interactions and he slid into my DM’s. I think it was a meme.” 

The relationship ended after she became pregnant, the New York Post suggested. “I was told to keep it secret. I was being asked to keep it a secret forever,” she said of the pregnancy. 

Since then, Musk reportedly moved her into a Manhattan apartment with a large security detail. Despite this, St. Clair claimed Musk ignored her messages notifying him that she was going public. 

Musk did not, however, ignore resurfaced social media posts allegedly revealing that St. Clair had openly expressed interest in him years before they were allegedly romantically involved. 

In 2020, she reportedly wrote: “I need it to get elon musk’s attention for a marriage proposal pls greg,” responding to fellow social media personality Greg Price. 

When Price noted that Musk already had a child, St. Clair quipped, “Well he actually has 7 kids & goes through women pretty fast.”  

Musk’s only response was a single-word post: “Whoa.” 

St. Clair fired back at Musk in a series of now-deleted posts, accusing him of ignoring her attempts at communication all while asking her to “have more children last week.” 

Musk, who has 12 publicly acknowledged children, did not respond to the New York Post’s requests for comment. 

He is currently the head of DOGE, a Trump-led initiative to purge corruption and waste out of the federal government. Thus far, DOGE has saved taxpayers millions of dollars and has led to the firings of thousands of government bureaucrats. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Treasury Dept. Inspector General Begins Audit of Musk’s Payroll Access
Next article
Homan Warns AOC Over Anti-ICE Webinar: You’re Crossing the Line

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com