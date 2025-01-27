Homan Shuts Down Deportation Costs Critics: ‘What Price Do You Put on Laken Riley’s Life?’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The legacy media has fabricated yet another excuse to oppose President Donald Trump’s deportation orders: claiming that removing illegal aliens convicted of violent crimes is too costly.

Tom Homan, the White House border czar, quickly countered this narrative during an interview with ABC News host Martha Raddatz on the Sunday episode of This Week.

“Estimates are that there are 11 million undocumented immigrants in this country right now. How can you possibly afford to deport all of these people?” Raddatz asked.

Homan replied by saying Congress would address budget concerns and emphasized the overwhelming support for the removal of violent illegal aliens.

“What price do you put on national security?” Homan shot back. “What price do you put on these young ladies that have been raped and murdered and burned alive? What price do you put on that? What price do you put on Laken Riley’s life?”

Homan’s remarks referenced Laken Riley, a beloved 22-year-old nursing student who was brutally killed and attacked by Jose Antonio Ibarra, an illegal alien from Venezuela. Ibarra destroyed Riley’s skull as she tried to call 911.

In another tragic case, 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungary was sexually assaulted, bound and killed by Franklin Pena and Johan Martinez-Rangel, two illegal aliens from Venezuela admitted under President Joe Biden’s border policies.

Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five, was raped and killed by a man whom authorities alleged is Victor Martinez Hernandez. This alleged perpetrator is an El Salvadoran national who entered the U.S. in February 2023.

Martinez Hernandez, who was wanted for the murder of a woman in El Salvador, was arrested 10 months after Morin’s body was found. He was apprehended in an unrelated home invasion and assault of a 9-year-old in Los Angeles.

Homan highlighted these horrific cases to emphasize the urgency of securing the southern border.

“When you have stories like these and you don’t secure that border, that’s when national security threats enter the country, that’s when sex trafficking goes up [and] that’s when the fentanyl comes in and kills a quarter of a million Americans and I don’t put a price on that,” he said.

Watch the full interview below.