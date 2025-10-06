Monday, October 6, 2025

Hodgetwins Sued for Confusing Conservative Pastor with Woke Cracker Barrel Executive

Instead of the woke former Cracker Barrel executive, the Hodgetwins pictured the conservative Pastor Steve Smothermon, who preaches at Legacy Church in Albuquerque, New Mexico...

Posted by Ken Silva
Cracker Barrel 'cracker'
The Cracker Barrel 'cracker' was recently canceled from its logo. / IMAGE: @catturd2 via X

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) You might say that the Hodgetwins confused their crackers.

On Aug. 22, the Facebook page for the conservative influencers Keith and Kevin Hodge—collectively known as the Hodgetwins—posted about one of the former Cracker Barrel executives who made that company “woke.”

“Meet Steve Smotherman – a former Cracker Barrel management and training leader. After leaving the company in 2020, he joined the Human Rights Campaign’s (HRC) Business Advisory Council, one of the most powerful LGBT lobbying groups in America,” the Hodgetwins Facebook post said.

According to the post, Smotherman founded an LGBT employee group, pulled Duck Dynasty products, banned a pastor with traditional views, and pushed other woke policies—helping move Cracker Barrel’s HRC Corporate Equality Index score from ZERO in 2002 to 80 by 2021.

The problem was, the post included a picture of the wrong Smotherson. Instead of the woke former Cracker Barrel executive, the Hodgetwins pictured the conservative Pastor Steve Smothermon, who preaches at Legacy Church in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The post has since been deleted, but Pastor Smothermon is now suing the Hodgetwins over the mistake.

In a lawsuit filed last Wednesday, Pastor Smothermon said the false Hodgetwins post has subjected him to “widespread backlash.”

“The false and malicious statements published by Keith and Kevin Hodge and Hodgetwins, LLC pose a direct threat to the reputation Pastor Smothermon has built over a lifetime of ministry and service,” states the lawsuit, which was first reported by CourtWatch.

Pastor Smothermon seeks damages in excess of $75,000.

The Hodgetwins have yet to respond to the lawsuit. They might not have to. A judge ordered Pastor Smothermon to explain by Oct. 24 why the lawsuit, which is filed in Nevada, shouldn’t be dismissed for lack of subject matter jurisdiction.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Larry Ellison Vetted Marco Rubio on Israel Loyalty, Leaked Emails Show
Next article
Netanyahu Says Israel Won’t Implement Trump’s Gaza Plan Until Hamas Releases ‘All the Hostages’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com