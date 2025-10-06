Hodgetwins Sued for Confusing Conservative Pastor with Woke Cracker Barrel Executive

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) You might say that the Hodgetwins confused their crackers.

On Aug. 22, the Facebook page for the conservative influencers Keith and Kevin Hodge—collectively known as the Hodgetwins—posted about one of the former Cracker Barrel executives who made that company “woke.”

“Meet Steve Smotherman – a former Cracker Barrel management and training leader. After leaving the company in 2020, he joined the Human Rights Campaign’s (HRC) Business Advisory Council, one of the most powerful LGBT lobbying groups in America,” the Hodgetwins Facebook post said.

According to the post, Smotherman founded an LGBT employee group, pulled Duck Dynasty products, banned a pastor with traditional views, and pushed other woke policies—helping move Cracker Barrel’s HRC Corporate Equality Index score from ZERO in 2002 to 80 by 2021.

The problem was, the post included a picture of the wrong Smotherson. Instead of the woke former Cracker Barrel executive, the Hodgetwins pictured the conservative Pastor Steve Smothermon, who preaches at Legacy Church in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The post has since been deleted, but Pastor Smothermon is now suing the Hodgetwins over the mistake.

In a lawsuit filed last Wednesday, Pastor Smothermon said the false Hodgetwins post has subjected him to “widespread backlash.”

“The false and malicious statements published by Keith and Kevin Hodge and Hodgetwins, LLC pose a direct threat to the reputation Pastor Smothermon has built over a lifetime of ministry and service,” states the lawsuit, which was first reported by CourtWatch.

Pastor Smothermon seeks damages in excess of $75,000.

The Hodgetwins have yet to respond to the lawsuit. They might not have to. A judge ordered Pastor Smothermon to explain by Oct. 24 why the lawsuit, which is filed in Nevada, shouldn’t be dismissed for lack of subject matter jurisdiction.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.