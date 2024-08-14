Authorities Search for Man Who Broke into Trump’s Va. Campaign Office

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Local law enforcement announced on Aug. 12, 2024, that an unidentified man broke into a campaign office in Virginia for Donald Trump on Aug. 11, 2024.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said it was looking for a suspect wanted for a burglary at the Trump for President 2024 campaign office in Ashburn, Va.

Media Release: The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is seeking a suspect in connection with a burglary at the Trump for President 2024 campaign office in Ashburn, VA, on August 11, 2024. The office, in the 20000 block of Ashbrook Place, is being leased by the Trump campaign… pic.twitter.com/wkMLb4AP2D — Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (@LoudounSheriff) August 12, 2024

The Daily Wire reported that the Trump campaign is leasing the office, which is the headquarters for the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee.

The news source added that the town is located about 30 miles northwest of Washington, D.C.

“It is rare to have the office of any political campaign or party broken into. We are determined to identify the suspect, investigate why it happened and determine what may have been taken as well as what may have been left behind,” Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman said.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about the burglary at about 9:00 p.m. on the day of the burglary. Surveillance footage showed that the suspect who entered the building was a white adult male wearing a dark baseball hat and a backpack.

The news source reported that the investigation is ongoing and it is unclear if anything was stolen from the office.

“It’s an office park area, kind of a remote office park area, so there would not have been an awful lot of people [around the building on Sunday]. Once we know who this person is and the motivation, we’ll have a second statement,” LCSO spokesman Thomas Julia said.

Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson said he is waiting for the results of the LCSO investigation.

“I got a phone call from my people this morning telling me that an intruder had somehow made his way in. They’ve handed it off to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. It’s really in their hands, so we’re just in a wait-and-see mode,” Anderson said.