Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Authorities Search for Man Who Broke into Trump’s Va. Campaign Office

'We are determined to identify the suspect, investigate why it happened and determine what may have been taken as well as what may have been left behind...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
The unidentified criminal / PHOTO: Loudoun County Sheriff's Office via Twitter

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Local law enforcement announced on Aug. 12, 2024, that an unidentified man broke into a campaign office in Virginia for Donald Trump on Aug. 11, 2024.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said it was looking for a suspect wanted for a burglary at the Trump for President 2024 campaign office in Ashburn, Va.

The Daily Wire reported that the Trump campaign is leasing the office, which is the headquarters for the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee.

The news source added that the town is located about 30 miles northwest of Washington, D.C.

“It is rare to have the office of any political campaign or party broken into. We are determined to identify the suspect, investigate why it happened and determine what may have been taken as well as what may have been left behind,” Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman said.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about the burglary at about 9:00 p.m. on the day of the burglary. Surveillance footage showed that the suspect who entered the building was a white adult male wearing a dark baseball hat and a backpack.

The news source reported that the investigation is ongoing and it is unclear if anything was stolen from the office.

“It’s an office park area, kind of a remote office park area, so there would not have been an awful lot of people [around the building on Sunday]. Once we know who this person is and the motivation, we’ll have a second statement,” LCSO spokesman Thomas Julia said.

Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson said he is waiting for the results of the LCSO investigation.

“I got a phone call from my people this morning telling me that an intruder had somehow made his way in. They’ve handed it off to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. It’s really in their hands, so we’re just in a wait-and-see mode,” Anderson said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
