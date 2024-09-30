Did Hillary Just Announce Her Plans to Stage Trump ‘Suicide’ Attempt?

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Unhinged ex-First Lady Hillary Clinton not only doubled down on the stochastic terrorism that many Democrats have abandoned since the July 13 assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life, but she actively predicted that “something will happen” in October, fueling suspicions that she may attempt to pull off her most audacious “suiciding” yet.

In an interview with PBS’s Margaret Hoover on Sunday, Clinton compared herself to the mythical figure of Cassandra, a Trojan princess who had the gift of clairvoyance but was unable to persuade anyone of what she foresaw, the Converseer reported.

However, some may suspect that Clinton’s ominous declaration about Trump was more akin to legendary New York Yankee Babe Ruth pointing to where he planned on hitting his next home run.

Although she was not specific about the threat, Clinton’s prediction follows not long after a second serious assassination attempt on Trump’s life while golfing at his resort in West Palm Beach, Fla.

“I anticipate that, you know, something will happen in October, as it always does,” Clinton told Hoover.

“You know, the Russians, as I said earlier, are very active in this election,” she continued. “We know the Iranians are active as well. Chinese [sic] uses TikTok, or they certainly did against Biden and for Trump. I think they’re a little less pro-Trump right now.”

In characteristic form, Clinton attempted to blur the lines of what side foreign bad actors were actually supporting, projecting Democrat conspiracies and corruption onto the Trump campaign.

Both the first assassination attempt, by Thomas Crooks, and the second, by Ryan Routh, appear to have links to possible influence from Ukraine or from the multi-trillion-dollar BlackRock investment fund, which is overseeing the economic redevelopment of the war-torn country.

The Clinton Global Initiative is also heavily invested in Ukraine’s rebuilding, as is the Soros family, which has its European base of operations there.

Trump, moreover, recently received a national intelligence briefing that outlined serious threats being made against him by Iran for the sake of sowing discord and chaos in the 2024 election—only to discover that President Joe Biden was, nonetheless, planning to meet with Iran’s new president during the United Nations General Assembly.

I’ve been informed that this video was made by Iran and released on Ayatollah’s official website in January 2022. Wow, just wow. They want this man dead. H/T: @BasedMikeLee pic.twitter.com/YXWwMpvBBD — Allen Mashburn (@Mashburn4NC) September 25, 2024

At a campaign stop last week in North Carolina, Trump condemned the Biden–Harris coddling of the bloodthirsty Islamic fundamentalist regime, which is likely to escalate its attacks on Israel and the U.S. following successful airstrikes from the Netanyahu government that took out top Hezbollah leaders over the weekend.

“If I were president, and a former president and leading candidate to be the next president was under threat, I would inform the threatening country—in this case Iran—that if they do anything to harm this person, we are going to blow your largest cities and the country itself to smithereens,” Trump said at a speech in Mint Hill, just outside of Charlotte, on Wednesday.

Despite the severity of the threats from Clinton- and Biden- linked foreign adversaries, the failed 2016 candidate sought to put the blame on Trump for his own lack of safety.

“The press needs a consistent narrative about the danger that Trump poses,” Clinton claimed.

“Because, you know, people may still look at the danger and say, ‘I don’t care,’ but at least people need to be woken up and given the facts about what he has done, is saying and would do,” she continued.

Clinton accused him of being an “existential” threat while pushing a debunked talking point that attempted to link Trump to the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025—a series of mundane policy papers that the conservative think-tank drafted for the next GOP leader, whoever it may be, which the Left has attempted to turn into a boogeyman among low-info voters.

Hillary Clinton calls President Trump an "existential threat" less than 2 weeks after second assassinat*on attempt. pic.twitter.com/U7yY0RC5pp — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) September 28, 2024

Hoover—a former Fox News contributor who recently made headlines for ambushing her ex-boss, Bill O’Reilly, by drudging up old sexual-harassment allegations—did not appear to challenge Clinton on her promotion of disinformation.

Ironically, as Clinton was actively and knowningly pushing her own fraudulent talking points, she concurrently claimed that the Trump campaign would somehow misrepresent the radicalism of Vice President Kamala Harris.

“There will be concerted efforts to distort and pervert Kamala Harris: who she is, what she stands for, what she’s done,” Clinton claimed, failing to elaborate or clarify how such a distortion would stray from the fundamental facts about the current Democrat nominee.

“I mean, look, I mean, the crazy story about me running a child trafficking operation out of a basement, a pizzeria,” Clinton said in reference to the so-called Pizzagate theory, which was based on the leaked private correspondence of her campaign chief and close associate John Podesta. “Don’t laugh. Don’t laugh. It was a huge story.”

Although a lone-wolf vigilante’s efforts to liberate child sex-slaves he believed were being held captive in a basement dungeon of Washington, D.C.’s Comet Ping Pong pizzeria ultimately proved fruitless, suspicions over Clinton’s unsavory connections with convicted rapists and sex-criminals, including Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein, continue to give legs to the yet-unproven allegations.

Epstein is also one of the high-profile individuals whose suspicious deaths has been linked to Clinton after he reportedly hanged himself in 2019 while under close supervision in a New York jail.

Among the other prominent suspected victims are:

John F. Kennedy Jr., who had been considering a primary run against Clinton for his uncle’s former Senate seat in New York, he reportedly perished in a 1999 plane crash.

Seth Rich, a suspected whistleblower who may have leaked sensitive files exposing the Clinton campaign’s 2016 corruption, was murdered under suspicious circumstances outside his D.C. apartment shortly after the files surfaced on Wikileaks.

Ron Brown, the former Commerce secretary who had been subpoenaed to testify against the Clintons in a case led by Judicial Watch, died in an Air Force plane crash.

Vince Foster, former deputy White House counsel, was suspected of having committed suicide in a Virginia park via gunshot to the back of the head.

Christopher Sign, the reporter who broke the story about a secret tarmac meeting between former President Bill Clinton and then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch as the FBI was investigating Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified emails, was said to have committed suicide five years later at his Alabama home, leaving a grieving widow and three young children.

Don Henry and Kevin Ives, two Arkansas teenagers who allegedly stumbled on a drug-smuggling operation being run by the Clintons in the town of Mena during Bill Clinton’s tenure as governor, were discovered lying on the railroad tracks after getting run over by a train in 1987.

During her interview with Hoover, Clinton smugly boasted that she was the “most investigated ‘innocent’ person you have ever met.”

Hillary Clinton Claims She’s The "Most Investigated Innocent Person You Have Ever Met." pic.twitter.com/y4c9B1l7rf — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) September 28, 2024

Ben Sellers is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.