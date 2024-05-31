Hillary Clinton Uses Rigged Trump Trial to Claim Stolen Election, Sell Merch

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Hillary Clinton expressed her happiness and pushed her merchandise after Donald Trump was found guilty in a corrupt New York criminal trial.

“Anything going on today?” she said with a smile while she was at the podium at the Vital Voices Global Leadership Awards in Washington DC, shortly after the jury reached its verdict in Trump’s porn actress trial, the Daily Mail reported.

As expected, the far-left audience immediately responded with applause and laughter.

“Well, I have to tell you, there’s nowhere I’d rather be than right here,” Clinton added.

Additionally, Clinton made fun of Trump in one of her latest posts on Instagram, in which she shared a picture of some merch with the slogan “turns out she was right about everything.” One of the examples of that merchandise was a white mug that depicted a cartoon of Clinton sipping some beverage.

“We recently had some new merch made based on a phrase I hear a lot. The design happened to be finalized today,” Clinton wrote in the post.

The $22 ceramic cup was advertised by Clinton as “a pretty great mug to sip tea from,” adding that proceeds from its sale would go towards “defending democracy” through her non-profit organization Onward Together which she founded after losing the 2016 election to Trump.

Trump has also been pushing his merch, with fundraising efforts going into overdrive after his guilty verdict was delivered yesterday.

Additionally, it was revealed by Trump’s aides after the verdict came through that an immediate rush of contributions was so intense that WinRed, the platform the campaign uses for fundraising, crashed.

The Trump campaign also began selling black “Make America Great Again” caps to reflect a “dark day in history.”

“I’m a very innocent man and it’s okay. I’m fighting for our country. I’m fighting for our Constitution. Our whole country is being rigged right now. This was done by the Biden administration in order to wound or hurt an opponent, a political opponent. I think it’s just a disgrace. We’ll keep fighting, we’ll fight to the end and we’ll win,” Trump said yesterday outside of the courthouse after the verdict was delivered.