“Hey Fascist! Catch!”: Authorities Confirm Writing on Alleged Kirk Killer’s Bullet Casings

(Andrew Rice, The Center Square) Utah Gov. Spencer Cox revealed on Friday that shell casings used by Charlie Kirk’s alleged shooter had inscriptions on them.

Cox said investigators determined the alleged shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, used a bolt action rifle, which was discovered on the edge of Utah Valley University’s campus wrapped in a dark colored towel. Cox said the rifle had a scope on it.

Cox listed four bullet casings with written inscriptions. The casing that had been fired read “notices bulges OWO what’s this?”

Three other casings that had not been fired also had inscriptions on them. One casing read “hey fascist! catch!” with an up arrow symbol, right arrow symbols and three down arrow symbols, Cox said.

Another casing with an inscription read “oh bella ciao bella ciao bella ciao ciao ciao,” Cox said.

The fourth casing recovered by investigators read “if you are reading this, you’re gay lmao.”

Cox said a family member of Tyler Robinson, the alleged shooter, told investigators he had becomes “more political” in recent years.

Cox called on the public to display unity following Kirk’s shooting.

“History will dictate if this is a turning point for our country,” Gov. Cox said. “Every single one of us gets to choose right now if this is a turning point for us.”