Shell-Shocked Hegseth Gets Hen-Pecked in ‘Liberal Woman Hell’ at Confirmation Hearing

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for defense secretary, found himself at the epicenter of “Liberal Women Hell” Tuesday at his confirmation hearing.

A deck of female Democrat senators melted down as they tried to tank Hegseth’s nomination, including one who could not compute answers beyond “yes or no” and another who wants to send your mom to war.

Pray for @PeteHegseth. He is currently in the Ninth Ring of liberal woman hell.pic.twitter.com/5ICXbnGaTC — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 14, 2025

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., was not interested in hearing Hegseth’s responses to her questions as she repeatedly reveled in the opportunity to yell at the former Fox News host seemingly every time he opened his mouth.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth yells like a full lunatic and becomes unglued as she tries to force Hegseth to answer a “yes or no” question. Duckworth isn’t doing any favors for women by acting like such an emotionally unstable nut.pic.twitter.com/xaA7fQ0ePi — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 14, 2025

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., slammed on her desk as she lectured Hegseth about her belief that mothers should be sent to war.

“What’s wrong with a mom, by the way? Once you have babies you therefore are not about to be lethal? I mean, you’re basically saying women after they have children can’t ever serve in the military in a combat role. It’s a silly thing to say. It’s thing to say. Beneath the position that you are aspiring too,” Gillibrand ranted and raved.

BREAKING: Senator Kirsten Gillibrand slams her desk, yells at Pete Hegseth again, and is unable to stick to one, coherent topic or ask questions relevant to the job as secretary of defense pic.twitter.com/vqfIK0hTR6 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 14, 2025

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who bashed Hegseth for weeks on social media ahead of his confirmation hearing, asked, “You are quite sure every General who serves should not go directly into the defense industry for 10 years but you’re not willing to make that same pledge?”

Hegseth left the room laughing when he replied, “I’m not a General, Senator.”

ELIZABETH WARREN: "You are quite sure every General who serves should not go directly into the defense industry for 10 years but you're not willing to make that same pledge?" HEGSETH: "I'm not a General, Senator." pic.twitter.com/WVFqb7LcX5 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 14, 2025

Hegseth even got to experience a crew of classic leftist women screaming in protest of his nomination. Multiple female Code Pink activists sporting bright pink shirts infiltrated the confirmation hearing early on, holding signs characterizing Hegseth as a “religious extremist” as they shouted about “murdering babies.”

U.S. Capitol Police dragged the Democrat demonstrators out of the room as they made a ruckus.

Some of the Hegseth protestors on Cap Hill today: pic.twitter.com/ZckZuAy6ku — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) January 14, 2025

SiriusXM’s Megyn Kelly took at at the female Democrat senators who “embarrassed” themselves at Hegseth’s confirmation hearing after she spent hours watching the entire spectacle in Washington, D.C.

“I was humiliated for them. Why do the women always have to be so shitty? Why do the women have to be like these hysterical fools? Why can’t they be more dignified?” Kelly asked on Tuesday’s episode of her show, filmed after she attended Hegseth’s confirmation hearing.

Guess who’s in DC for the Pete Hegseth confirmation hearing? (That’s Abigail Finan w/me) Should be an exciting day! pic.twitter.com/lPkdcx8564 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 14, 2025

Pete Hegseth crushed it today and no one laid a glove on him, despite some odd hysterics by some of those trying. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 14, 2025

She added, “I was embarrassed for them. I was embarrassed for my sex.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.