Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Shell-Shocked Hegseth Gets Hen-Pecked in ‘Liberal Woman Hell’ at Confirmation Hearing

‘I was embarrassed for them. I was embarrassed for my sex...’

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Pete Hegseth
Pete Hegseth / PHOTO: AP

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for defense secretary, found himself at the epicenter of “Liberal Women Hell” Tuesday at his confirmation hearing.

A deck of female Democrat senators melted down as they tried to tank Hegseth’s nomination, including one who could not compute answers beyond “yes or no” and another who wants to send your mom to war.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., was not interested in hearing Hegseth’s responses to her questions as she repeatedly reveled in the opportunity to yell at the former Fox News host seemingly every time he opened his mouth.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., slammed on her desk as she lectured Hegseth about her belief that mothers should be sent to war.

“What’s wrong with a mom, by the way? Once you have babies you therefore are not about to be lethal? I mean, you’re basically saying women after they have children can’t ever serve in the military in a combat role. It’s a silly thing to say. It’s thing to say. Beneath the position that you are aspiring too,” Gillibrand ranted and raved.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who bashed Hegseth for weeks on social media ahead of his confirmation hearing, asked, “You are quite sure every General who serves should not go directly into the defense industry for 10 years but you’re not willing to make that same pledge?”

Hegseth left the room laughing when he replied, “I’m not a General, Senator.”

Hegseth even got to experience a crew of classic leftist women screaming in protest of his nomination. Multiple female Code Pink activists sporting bright pink shirts infiltrated the confirmation hearing early on, holding signs characterizing Hegseth as a “religious extremist” as they shouted about “murdering babies.”

U.S. Capitol Police dragged the Democrat demonstrators out of the room as they made a ruckus.

SiriusXM’s Megyn Kelly took at at the female Democrat senators who “embarrassed” themselves at Hegseth’s confirmation hearing after she spent hours watching the entire spectacle in Washington, D.C.

“I was humiliated for them. Why do the women always have to be so shitty? Why do the women have to be like these hysterical fools? Why can’t they be more dignified?” Kelly asked on Tuesday’s episode of her show, filmed after she attended Hegseth’s confirmation hearing.

She added, “I was embarrassed for them. I was embarrassed for my sex.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

