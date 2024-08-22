Hecklers Toss Maggots into DNC Breakfast Following Bomb Threats

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Law enforcement officials have launched an investigation into the malicious placement of maggots in the breakfast of delegates at the Democratic National Convention.

On Wednesday morning, delegates inside the Fairmont Hotel were preparing for breakfast when hotel administrators issued an urgent warning: the food had been contaminated with maggots.

According to DNC security, individuals reportedly stormed the hotel and placed unidentified substances on the tables containing food before quickly leaving the premises.

It was not immediately clear whether any delegates had consumed the contaminated food, but one person was treated and released at the scene, Chicago news channel WGN-9 reported on Wednesday.

A front desk receptionist at the Fairmont Hotel politely stated she was not authorized to speak on the incident when contacted by Headline USA. A call to the manager went unanswered.

The FBI’s Chicago office and the Chicago Police Department quickly responded to investigate the incident.

Fairmont Chicago hotel spokesperson Haley Robles confirmed the presence of individuals who sought to tamper with the meals.

“We can confirm that a group of individuals caused a disruption at a DNC-related breakfast event at our hotel this morning,” Robles said. “Our team acted immediately to clean and sanitize the area, ensuring that the event could continue without further incident.”

Indiana delegate Tracy Boyd praised the hotel staff for securing the premises and shielding the delegates from the suspects.

“They protected us, of course, and turned it around in minutes. I really do want to give a shout-out to the hotel staff and leadership,” Boyd said.

Echoing Boyd’s remarks, Indiana Democratic Party spokesperson Sam Barloga condemned the assailants in a statement. He called their tactics undemocratic.

“All Americans have the right to peaceful protest, but ugly attacks like this have no place in our democracy,” Barloga stated. “We thank the security team for responding swiftly.”

The specific intent behind the maggot incident remains unclear, but it mirrors a similar attack in July at a Washington, D.C., hotel where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was staying.

The DC Palestinian Youth Movement released maggots and crickets were released throughout the Watergate Hotel where Netanyahu is staying. The protestors also pulled multiple fire alarms throughout the night. This is an utter security failure. pic.twitter.com/3O0XbOvoGx — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 24, 2024

The maggot incident comes a day after the U.S. Secret Service and Chicago police investigated several bomb threats made against hotels near the Chicago area where the DNC is taking place.

These protests and threats are driven by opposition to U.S. support for Israel as it seeks to rescue hostages from the Gaza Strip.

On Oct. 7, Hamas terrorists killed roughly 1,200 individuals in southern Israel and took hundreds hostage to Gaza, where many remain in captivity.