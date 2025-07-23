Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Headline Rewind: Our Biggest Scoops from the Week July 14-20

Find the stories the competition missed...

Posted by Ken Silva

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Watch our video breakdown of our best stories from last week, and find the time stamps and links below:

0:20: FBI Has Security Camera Footage of Butler Trump Shooter

FBI Has Security Camera Footage of Butler Trump Shooter, Subpoena Suggests

 

2:30: DHS Agents at Butler Rally Were Led by an FBI Domestic Terrorism Squad Member

DHS Agents at Butler Rally Were Led by an FBI Domestic Terrorism Squad Member

 

6:05: FBI Confiscated Murdered Firefighter’s Phone for 7.5 Months after Butler Trump Shooting

FBI Confiscated Murdered Firefighter’s Phone for 7.5 Months after Butler Trump Shooting

 

8:00 Ex-FBI Agent Floats Rumor that Director Patel is a Closeted Homosexual Who Parties All Night

Ex-FBI Agent Floats Rumor that Director Patel is a Closeted Homosexual Who Parties All Night

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

