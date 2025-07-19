FBI Has Security Camera Footage of Butler Trump Shooter, Subpoena Suggests

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Last week, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., subpoenaed the FBI for a slew of evidence related to the July 13, 2024, Trump shooting—including surveillance footage that might show law enforcement chasing alleged would-be assassin Thomas Crooks.

Indeed, Johnson’s subpoena asks for footage taken from a security camera at an ice cream shop that has a clear vantage of the AGR building—where the gunman used as a rooftop perch.

I'm just now reading the subpoena @SenRonJohnson issued for FBI evidence on the Butler rally, and this is very interesting: The bureau has footage from a nearby ice cream shop that has a vantage of behind the AGR building.

This footage might show Thomas Crooks and Lord knows who… https://t.co/SPC81fWfbU pic.twitter.com/AowIjRz07R — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) July 18, 2025

Whether the footage shows Crooks is unclear. Internet sleuths have noted that the ice cream shop, King Cones Castle, doesn’t have a view of the AC unit that Crooks purportedly used to climb onto the AGR rooftop.

However, the footage “may identify Crooks’ movements in advance of the shooting,” according to a Johnson press release. It also should at least show some of law enforcement’s response to Crooks. Local cops were on traffic duty in that area, and chased the shooter before he opened fire.

Congress TF Report said a local biz cam showed Crooks climb AC unit onto roof in a location that King's Cone did NOT have a view of directly, nor could it see the picnic table Nicol said he saw him at before the climb Farm Credit did however & has what resembles a surv cam too pic.twitter.com/Ikx1Rv7gtg — Sgt Jester 33rd Misinformation Battalion (@Jestersghost108) July 19, 2025

According to at least one rallygoer, the King Cones Castle footage might also show a “young man” open-carrying his rifle with a group of people walking behind him around 3:30 p.m. that day. That rallygoer, Bradford Price, sued the Pennsylvania State Police last year for bodycam footage of troopers close to the same area filmed by the King Cones Castle camera. However, the PSP said it didn’t have such footage, and a local judge dismissed Price’s lawsuit.

Along with the King Cones Castle footage, Sen. Johnson seeks a trove of other evidence, including “photos of Thomas Crooks’ range finder, the ballistics vest and explosive devices

recovered from the trunk of Thomas Crooks’ vehicle, the ladder … [and] the gun and backpack recovered from the roof of AGR International Inc., including its contents,” Johnson’s subpoena says.

Additionally, the subpoena demands footage from the Clairton Sportsmen’s Club, where Crooks frequented in the last year of his life. Finally, the subpoena demands Crooks’ internet history, which likely includes terabytes of data from his social media accounts and other online activity—crucial evidence that presumably reveals his motivation, and whether others were involved.

Johnson demands the evidence by Aug. 1. His subpoena comes as the new administration continues to backtrack on transparency promises.

“I had expected the FBI to be more forthcoming with the public and provide my office with the records we have been seeking for months. I am issuing the subpoena to help prompt transparency and I look forward to Director [Kashyap] Patel’s full cooperation,” Johnson said in a press release.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.