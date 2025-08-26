How Trump DOJ Let Clinton, Comey and Schiff Off the Hook

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A trove of newly declassified documents exposed how the DOJ under the first Trump administration failed to prosecute high-profile Democrats despite strong evidence, according to a summary report by Just the News.

Federal agencies like the FBI and IRS slow-walked or squashed probes into James Comey, Hillary Clinton and her foundation, Adam Schiff, Hunter Biden and other leftist figures—a stark contrast to how President Donald Trump was treated after leaving office in 2021.

For instance, the documents showed that the DOJ reportedly secured enough proof that Comey authorized the leak of classified information before the 2016 election.

Other reporting, also by Just the News, indicated how Schiff—a longtime Trump critic—allegedly leaked information to smear Trump in the Russian collusion hoax.

A tax probe into the Clinton Foundation was launched in 2019, then was abruptly shut down by the federal government.

The pattern of shielding high-profile Democrats extended to the Biden family, as whistleblower testimony revealed the feds slow-walked its criminal probe of Hunter Biden. In doing so, officials let key statutes of limitation expire.

Special Counsel John Durham, tasked with exposing the origins of the Russian hoax, largely failed to hold intel officials accountable for the scheme designed to undermine Trump’s 2016 win.

The permissiveness ended the exact moment Trump left office in 2021.

President Biden installed Attorney General Merrick Garland, who appointed Jack Smith as special counsel to target Trump.

Even leftist outlets, such as The New York Times, admitted Biden long wanted his DOJ to aggressively go after Trump.

Smith secured two grand jury indictments, one over document dispute between Trump and the National Archives, the other over Trump’s objections to the certification of the 2020 election.

Trump also faced a civil case from New York Attorney General Letitia James and a criminal indictment from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The documents case collapsed when a federal judge ruled Smith’s appointment unconstitutional. The election case was ultimately tossed after the 2024 election.

The New York civil judgment against Trump was overturned on appeals and the Fulton County prosecution was indefinitely frozen amid an affair controversy between Willis and the man she hired to go after Trump.