Headline Geopolitics: Why Michael Rectenwald Created the Anti-Zionist America PAC

(José Niño, Headline USA) In this Headline Geopolitics episode, José Niño interviews Michael Rectenwald, author, former NYU professor, 2024 Libertarian presidential candidate, and founder of the Anti-Zionist America Political Action Committee (AZAPAC).

Rectenwald discusses why he launched AZAPAC, the pushback he has faced, the ideological foundation of the PAC, and his political journey from conventional libertarianism to outspoken anti-Zionism. He also outlines the challenges of building a counterweight to entrenched pro-Israel lobbies in Washington and explains the broader significance of this movement in a rapidly shifting political landscape.

Listen now for one of the most candid discussions yet on the future of American foreign policy and political activism.

Follow Michael Rectenwald’s work below:

Twitter: https://x.com/RecTheRegime

Website: https://www.aza-pac.com

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino