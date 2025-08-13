Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Headline Geopolitics: Jenin Younes on the Gaza Atrocities

Jenin Younes on free speech, Gaza, and why challenging U.S. foreign policy takes more than partisan politics.

Posted by Jose Nino

(José Niño, Headline USA) From COVID-19 lockdowns to the Gaza genocide, Jenin Younes has never been afraid to challenge government overreach, no matter which party is in power. As a prominent civil liberties attorney, Younes has built a reputation for defending the First Amendment against the censorship-industrial complex. 

In this episode of Headline Geopolitics, she joins José Niño to discuss Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza and how collective punishment goes against American values. 

Younes also talks about the personal impact of the war on her Palestinian family, and whether she sees hope for a real political challenge to Washington’s steadfast support for Israel.

Follow Jenin Younes’ work below:

Twitter: https://x.com/JeninYounesEsq
 Buy Me a Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/jeninyounesesq

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino

