Princeton Univ. Alumni, LGBT Activist Arrested for Having Child Porn

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office revealed that LGBT activist and Princeton University alumni volunteer Roy “Trey” Farmer was arrested on March 22, 2024, on child pornography charges near his alma mater’s campus.

Farmer, an alumnus of Princeton who is not an employee of the school but is still involved as an alumni volunteer, has reportedly been charged with one count of possession of child sexual abuse material, a third-degree felony, according to Breitbart.

On March 22, 2024, Farmer was arrested at a condo he owns near the university, across from the main entrance of the campus.

The nonprofit organization National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a tip to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit back in January 2024, telling the office that someone in the county uploaded content that appeared to be child sexual abuse material, the news source reported.

The prosecutor’s office alleged that the child pornography was traced back to Farmer. The office added that they also executed a search warrant on Farmer’s condo and seized “multiple items of evidentiary value.”

Even though Farmer graduated from the university back in 1993, he was reportedly involved with several groups at Princeton, among which were the Princeton University Glee Club Foundation, for which he serves as president, and the Queer Princeton Alumni.

In addition to that, according to the now-deleted biography of Farmer on Queer Princeton Alumni’s website, the 53-year-old has also previously served on the boards of the Classic Chamber Concerts, Istanbul State Opera and Ballet, London Symphony Orchestra, Naples Music Club, Opera Naples and the StayInMay Festival, the news source added.

The reason why the webpage is not available anymore may be because of Farmer’s arrest.

“We couldn’t find the page you were looking for. This is either because: There is an error in the URL entered into your web browser [or] The page you are looking for has been moved or deleted,” the website said.