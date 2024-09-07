Quantcast
Saturday, September 7, 2024

Harris-Walz Campaign Claimed It Doesn’t Take Money from Lobbyists; Public Records Say Otherwise

'Our campaign is not taking a dime from corporate PACs or lobbyists — and that was a very deliberate choice...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) HarrisWalz campaign has reportedly said it rejects money from lobbyists, even though campaign finance records show otherwise.

The Daily Caller’s analysis of Federal Election Commission records showed that dozens of lobbyists have contributed to the Harris-Walz campaign since the leftist regime replaced Joe Biden with Harris on July 21, 2024.

The cash from lobbyists came after the New York Times and Politico released their propaganda articles about Harris continuing Biden’s policy of not accepting direct contributions from individual lobbyists.

Among the lobbyists who bribed the Harris-Walz campaign with money were tobacco and vaping giant Altria, a marijuana interest groupApple, the Dow Chemical Company and a bio-fuel trade group, among many others.

The Washington Examiner reported that Harris has a history of pledging not to accept bribes from lobbyists but still doing it anyway. During her 2020 presidential campaign, she took over $100,000 from lobbyists at firms such as DLA Piper, Venable, DCG and others, breaking her promise.

“Our campaign is not taking a dime from corporate PACs or lobbyists — and that was a very deliberate choice. Yes, it means we are leaving money on the table. But that’s ok with me,” Harris wrote in a February 2019 email to her supporters.

Even though FEC records indicate that the Harris campaign isn’t holding to its current promise to avoid donations from lobbyists, it doesn’t mean anything because the pledge doesn’t prevent lobbyists from giving her money since the Democratic National Committee (DNC), which can spend money to support Harris’s run for the White House, is not prohibited from accepting donations from lobbyists.

The Harris-Walz campaign is aware of this loophole, sending Harris’s running mate, Tim Walz, to a lobbyist-heavy fundraising event hosted by former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, D-Va., last week. The Caller reported that the invites to the event, which ultimately raised $1.2 million, stated that the Harris campaign-Walz does not accept donations from lobbyists but that the DNC does.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Disgraceful AP Forced to Apologize After Lying about J.D. Vance
Next article
Biden Won’t Pardon Hunter to Make Trump Witch Hunts Look Good

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com