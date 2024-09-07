Harris-Walz Campaign Claimed It Doesn’t Take Money from Lobbyists; Public Records Say Otherwise

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Harris–Walz campaign has reportedly said it rejects money from lobbyists, even though campaign finance records show otherwise.

The Daily Caller’s analysis of Federal Election Commission records showed that dozens of lobbyists have contributed to the Harris-Walz campaign since the leftist regime replaced Joe Biden with Harris on July 21, 2024.

The cash from lobbyists came after the New York Times and Politico released their propaganda articles about Harris continuing Biden’s policy of not accepting direct contributions from individual lobbyists.

Among the lobbyists who bribed the Harris-Walz campaign with money were tobacco and vaping giant Altria, a marijuana interest group, Apple, the Dow Chemical Company and a bio-fuel trade group, among many others.

The Washington Examiner reported that Harris has a history of pledging not to accept bribes from lobbyists but still doing it anyway. During her 2020 presidential campaign, she took over $100,000 from lobbyists at firms such as DLA Piper, Venable, DCG and others, breaking her promise.

“Our campaign is not taking a dime from corporate PACs or lobbyists — and that was a very deliberate choice. Yes, it means we are leaving money on the table. But that’s ok with me,” Harris wrote in a February 2019 email to her supporters.

Even though FEC records indicate that the Harris campaign isn’t holding to its current promise to avoid donations from lobbyists, it doesn’t mean anything because the pledge doesn’t prevent lobbyists from giving her money since the Democratic National Committee (DNC), which can spend money to support Harris’s run for the White House, is not prohibited from accepting donations from lobbyists.

The Harris-Walz campaign is aware of this loophole, sending Harris’s running mate, Tim Walz, to a lobbyist-heavy fundraising event hosted by former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, D-Va., last week. The Caller reported that the invites to the event, which ultimately raised $1.2 million, stated that the Harris campaign-Walz does not accept donations from lobbyists but that the DNC does.