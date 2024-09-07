Quantcast
Disgraceful AP Forced to Apologize After Lying about J.D. Vance

'This post replaces an earlier post that was deleted to add context to the partial quote from Vance...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks during a fundraiser at Discovery World Science and Technology Museum, Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Associated Press recently apologized for writing that Sen. J.D. Vance, ROhio, declared school shootings are a “fact of life” without proving the full context.

Trending Politics reported that the propaganda outlet deleted its original post and clarified that Vance was not indifferent to the deadly Georgia shooting.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Phoenix, Donald Trump’s running mate talked about the latest shooting, which resulted in four dead and nine critically wounded people. A shooter, a 14-year-old student, and his father have been charged.

The AP story quoted the politician in full when he said that America must be “prepared” to address “psychos” who want to murder innocent people in schools.

“We don’t have to like the reality that we live in, but it is the reality we live in. We’ve got to deal with it,” he said.

After speaking, Vance told journalists what should be done to prevent similar tragedies from happening again.

“I don’t like that this is a fact of life. But if you are a psycho and you want to make headlines, you realize that our schools are soft targets. And we have got to bolster security at our schools. We’ve got to bolster security so if a psycho wants to walk through the front door and kill a bunch of children, they’re not able,” he added.

After AP released its original deceitful story, people on social media fact-checked the propaganda outlet by adding a community note referencing Vance’s quote in full rather than a partial one, suggesting he is indifferent to the crisis.

“This post replaces an earlier post that was deleted to add context to the partial quote from Vance,” the AP’s account stated.

In his statement, Trump paid tribute to the victims of the shooting and their families while calling the teenage shooter a “sick and deranged monster.” He also said that he supports red flag laws, which allow certain people to petition a court to have a dangerous person’s weapons confiscated if they are deemed to pose a threat.

The news source reported that Trump and Vance called for “hardening” schools through policies like weaponized guards and teachers.

