Mark Hamill Among Obnoxious Celebs Displaced by Newsom Wildfires … But So Are Good People

(Headline USA) Conservatives witnessed the wildfire devastation in far-left Los Angeles with a mix of sorrow, horror, outrage and a healthy dose of Schadenfreude as insufferably woke figures including Star Wars one-hit wonder Mark Hamill and washed-up pop singer Mandy Moore abruptly went from D-list celebrities to join the ranks of California’s skyrocketing homeless population.

“Evacuated Malibu so last minute,” wrote Hamill in an Instagram post Tuesday night, adding that he and wife Marilou York had fled with their dog, Trixie, to the Hollywood home of his daughter Chelsea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Hamill (@markhamill)

About 30,000 residents were under evacuation orders and more than 13,000 structures were under threat in L.A.’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

The fire burned down Temescal Canyon, a popular hiking area surrounded by dense neighborhoods of multimillion-dollar homes.

Flames jumped famous Sunset Boulevard and burned parts of the Palisades Charter High School, which has been featured in many Hollywood productions—including the 1976 horror movie Carrie, the 2003 remake of Freaky Friday and the TV series Teen Wolf.

In addition to Hamill and Moore, the devastation was likely to displace obnoxious lefties such as Ben Affleck, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Keaton, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, the New York Post reported.

However, well known conservatives including James Woods, Adam Sandler and former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell also were impacted.

Woods posted footage Tuesday of flames burning through bushes and past palm trees on a hill near his home. The towering orange flames billowed among the landscaped yards between the homes.

“Standing in my driveway, getting ready to evacuate,” Woods said in the short video on X. Later, he added: “It tests your soul, losing everything at once, I must say.”

I took this last night from our beautiful little home in the Palisades. Now all the fire alarms are going off at once remotely. It tests your soul, losing everything at once, I must say. pic.twitter.com/nH0mLpxz5C — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 8, 2025

Grenell, who is due to become a special envoy in the incoming Trump administration, said he was “pissed off” by the “far left policies” that were “literally burning us to the ground.”

This is the view from my home in Manhattan Beach. The far left policies of Democrats in California are literally burning us to the ground. Stop voting for people who won’t use common sense water management and forest policies. I’m pissed off.

You should be, too. pic.twitter.com/GYGu0EojU6 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 8, 2025

The fires were the direct result of negligence by Gov. Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, both Democrats, who reportedly cut funding for the fire department, ignored critical water shortages that were the result of woke regulations, and failed to take preventative measures to mitigate the spread of fires.

Officials from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works reported Tuesday morning that fire hydrants had run out of water during the overnight firefight due to an overwhelming demand on the municipal water system not designed to fight wildfire.

President-elect Donald Trump, who previously had urged Newsom to engage in timber-clearing measures, issued a statement via Truth Social saying that he held the governor directly accountable.

“Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way,” Trump wrote.

“He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn’t work!), but didn’t care about the people of California,” Trump added. “Now the ultimate price is being paid.”

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press