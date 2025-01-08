Quantcast
JetBlue Passenger Suddenly Opens Exit Door as Flight Taxies for Takeoff at Boston Airport

'They were like freaking out. They were like, "Stop, stop!”'

JetBlue plane
A JetBlue plane lands at Logan International Airportn in Boston. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) A person on board a plane at Boston Logan International Airport that was taxiing for takeoff suddenly opened an exit door and was quickly restrained by other passengers, authorities said.

The JetBlue passenger was expected to face charges and be arraigned Wednesday, Massachusetts State Police spokesperson Tim McGuirk said in a statement Tuesday night. The passenger’s name was not released.

The door was opened about 7:30 p.m. “suddenly and without warning,” McGuirk said.

The opening of the overwing exit door caused an emergency slide to deploy aboard JetBlue flight 161 from Boston to San Juan, the airline said in a statement.

Some passengers panicked.

“They were like freaking out,” passenger Fred Wynn told WCVB-TV. “They were like, ‘Stop, stop’!”

Wynn said the passenger was seated behind him and was arguing with his girlfriend over a cellphone, then “the the guy got up and ran down the aisle” toward the door.

JetBlue said the flight was eventually swapped to another aircraft and landed in San Juan.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

