Half of Americans Believe Israel ‘Has Gone Too Far’ in Gaza

(Kyle Anzalone, Antiwar.com) A new poll shows that half of Americans say Israel’s onslaught in Gaza has gone too far. Israel has killed at least 65,000 Palestinians, and hundreds of thousands of people have been pushed into a state of famine. 

The AP-NORC survey asked Americans if Israel’s military operations in Gaza had “gone too far.” 49% of respondents said Israel had gone too far, while only 12% replied Israel had “not gone far enough.”

Several international organizations have deemed Israel to be committing the crime of genocide. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Senator Bernie Sanders are among a small number of American lawmakers who have said Israel is conducting a genocide in Gaza. 

On Tuesday, an independent UN inquiry released a report concluding that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. Navi Pillay, head of the Commission of Inquiry, said, “The responsibility for these atrocity crimes lies with Israeli authorities at the highest echelons who have orchestrated a genocidal campaign for almost two years now with the specific intent to destroy the Palestinian group in Gaza.”

Over the past 23 months, Israel has reduced most of the Strip to rubble. The Gaza Health Ministry has recorded 65,000 deaths. The true death toll is unclear as tens of thousands of Palestinians are believed to be dead under the rubble. 

Still, President Donald Trump has given Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu near-unconditional support to wage war. Overall, Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the war. 

The AP-NORC poll found only 37% of Americans approve of Trump’s Israel policy. While about three in four Republicans approve of the President’s handling of the conflict, Democrats and independents overwhelmingly oppose Trump’s Israel policy. 

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com. 

