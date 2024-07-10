Quantcast
Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Nikki Haley Releases Delegates so They Can Back Trump at RNC Next Week

'She was not invited, and she’s fine with that. Trump deserves the convention he wants. She’s made it clear she’s voting for him and wishes him the best...'

Posted by Editor 1
Nikki Haley
Nikki Haley / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) Nikki Haley is releasing the delegates she won during this year’s Republican primary so that they’re free to support Donald Trump at next week’s convention, a move that goes toward solidifying GOP support around the party’s presumptive nominee.

Haley on Tuesday opted to release her 97 delegates won across a dozen primaries and caucuses earlier this year, according to her former campaign.

In a statement, the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador called for party unity at the upcoming Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, also calling Democratic President Joe Biden “not competent to serve a second term” and saying that Vice President Kamala Harris—whom Haley repeatedly intimated would end up as president in Biden’s stead—“would be a disaster for America.”

“We need a president who will hold our enemies to account, secure our border, cut our debt, and get our economy back on track,” Haley said. “I encourage my delegates to support Donald Trump next week in Milwaukee.”

Haley won’t be in attendance in Milwaukee next week, according to spokesperson Chaney Denton.

“She was not invited, and she’s fine with that,” Denton said. “Trump deserves the convention he wants. She’s made it clear she’s voting for him and wishes him the best.”

Haley was the last major GOP rival standing against Trump when she shuttered her own campaign following Trump’s Super Tuesday romp, having accused him of causing chaos and disregarding the importance of U.S. alliances abroad.

Trump, in turn, repeatedly mocked her with the nickname “Birdbrain,” though he curtailed those attacks after securing enough delegates in March to become the presumptive Republican nominee.

Trump’s campaign did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Haley’s move, which was first reported by Politico.

Biden’s campaign has been working to win over her supporters, whom they view as true swing voters. But Haley said in May that she’d be casting her vote for Trump and left it up to the former president to work toward winning over support from her backers.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Federal Judge: Protesters Can’t March through GOP Convention’s Security Zone
Next article
Alec Baldwin’s Involuntary Manslaughter Trial Begins w/ Jury Selection

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com