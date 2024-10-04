REPORT: Gun Sales Surging Since July Assassination Attempt, Coup Put Kamala Atop Ticket

(Headline USA) Gun sales have spiked since Vice President Kamala Harris became the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, according to data from the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

Since July, month over month firearm sales have increased by about 125,000, and background checks have increased by 260,000.

That timing coincides with President Joe Biden being pushed off the top of the 2024 ticket, and with the first assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

Justin Anderson, the marketing director for Hyatt Guns, argued the increase in firearm sales were a natural response to Harris’s extremism when it comes to gun control.

“Vice President Harris is the worst type of gun owner,” Anderson said, according to the Washington Examiner. “She believes in her right to own a gun but wants to fully control and restrict other American citizens’ rights.”

Since launching her own presidential campaign, Harris has tried to pivot toward the center when it comes to gun control. She even bizarrely claimed last month that she would shoot a home intruder if it came to it.

However, Harris’s past positions show she is in favor of extreme gun-control measures, including mandatory gun buyback programs.

“That belief hasn’t been lost on the gun buying public, as our sales have trended up with the NSSF background check data,” Anderson said. “If elected, it will likely result in the next gun buying frenzy.”

Asked in 2019 whether she believed in the “mandatory buyback of assault weapons” and whether such a program would “fundamentally” go against the Second Amendment, Harris assured voters at the time that she wasn’t all that worried about their constitutional right to bear arms.

“Great question. I do believe that we need to do buybacks, and I’ll tell you why,” Harris responded.

“First of all, let’s be clear about what assault weapons are: They have been designed to kill a lot of human beings quickly,” she continued, still nebulously unclear about what legally defined a so-called assault weapon. “They are weapons of war with no place on the streets of a civil society. I’ve seen assault weapons kill babies and police officers.”

She went on to call a buyback program a “good idea,” adding that it just needed to be done “the right way.”

Harris continued, “And part of that has to be, you know, buy back and give people their value, the financial value of what they have and not just take things from people that have value without compensating them. We need to do it the right way.”