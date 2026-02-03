Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Govt. Funding Bills Pass House on Razor-Thin Margins, Head to Trump’s Desk

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Undoing DOGE: GOP Congressional Budget Plan Would Swell Deficits

(Thérèse Boudreaux, The Center Square) ​​ The U.S. House passed a critical government funding package along bipartisan lines in a nail-biter Tuesday vote, sending it to the president’s desk.

Once President Donald Trump signs the legislation into law, Congress will have knocked out 11 of the 12 appropriations bills for fiscal year 2026.

“Funding the government is not an optional exercise – it’s the most basic duty we have in Congress,” House Appropriations Chair Tom Cole, R-Okla., told lawmakers before the vote. “I share the frustrations of many that the Senate altered our deal at the last minute. But our obligation is not to those emotions – it’s to the American people.”

The $1.2 trillion legislation funds State-Foreign Affairs, Financial Services, Defense, Labor-HHS-Education, and Transportation-HUD through Sept. 30. 

It also includes a two-week Continuing Resolution in place of the Homeland Security bill, a last-minute change by the Senate that required the package to return to the House. Senate Democrats had demanded the change in exchange for their votes after the second fatal shooting of a protester in Minneapolis. 

The CR temporarily freezes DHS and related departments’ funding at current levels as Democrats and Republicans craft a new Homeland Security bill that includes immigration enforcement reforms.

The action stung many House Republicans, causing 21 of them to vote against the package, which only succeeded due to 21 Democrats supporting it.

“Funding Democrat earmarks and resettlement money while giving DHS two weeks is not a compromise,” Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., said on social media. “It’s a bad deal.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has outlined Democrats’ demands, which include barring agents from wearing masks, enforcing body-worn cameras, and requiring agents to obtain judicial warrants on top of immigration court warrants in order to arrest people.

While Republican leaders have expressed support for measures like requiring body-worn cameras, they firmly oppose warrant reform. Lawmakers have until Feb. 13 to come to an agreement, or else risk another partial shutdown.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DOJ Announces More Arrests in St. Paul Church Protest, Nine Total
Next article
Springsteen Called Out for Bilking Fans w Sh**ty Protest Song

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com