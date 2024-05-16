GOP Sen. Loses Primary after Backing Taxpayer-Paid Healthcare for Illegals

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A Republican lawmaker in West Virginia lost his primary election after endorsing legislation that obligated American taxpayers to fund healthcare for illegal illegals.

Despite his tenure as a state lawmaker since 2013 and Senate leader since 2020, West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair failed to secure the support of his constituents for another term.

Blair has served in the House of Delegates since 2002 and, in addition to his role as the state Senate’s leader, he also holds the position of lieutenant governor.

Advancing to the general election is primary challenger Tom Willis, an attorney and self-described constitutional Christian conservative, as reported by Metro News.

Leading the campaign to oust Blair was Stand for Us PAC, a political group that committed $1 million to unseating incumbent lawmakers who did not oppose illegal immigration, according to Fox News.

“It’s simple: Craig Blair caved to the far-left on illegal immigration and turned his back on the people of West Virginia…and Stand for Us PAC held him accountable,” Katie Miller, the PAC’s chair, told Fox News.

She added that the PAC invested over $400,000 in defeating Blair, “with the majority of our resources going to informing the Senate President’s constituents about how he led the charge to strengthen a federal program that uses taxpayer dollars to subsidize health care for illegal immigrants.”

According to Fox News, Blair had supported legislation that effectively expanded a federal 340b program, which Republicans argue extends taxpayer-funded health benefits to illegal aliens.

Several U.S. senators are spearheading legislation to mandate a review of whether the program provides rebates to undocumented immigrants.

Among them are Sens. Bill Cassidy, M.D.; R-La.; Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.; Roger Wicker, R-Miss.; Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss.; and John Barrasso, R-Wyo.

“Medicaid for migrants is a magnet for more illegal immigration,” wrote Cassidy. “This is terrible public policy for California citizens who depend on Medicaid, middle-class families paying taxes, and state debt.”

He added, “Taking care of the most vulnerable Americans should be our priority. Attempting to provide health care to everyone around the globe for free is not possible or feasible. Compassion that cannot be sustained is not compassion.”