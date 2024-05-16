Quantcast
Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Trump May Receive Congressional Gold Medal

'His legacy for the American people should always be remembered...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Anna Paulina Luna
Congresswoman-elect Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla. / IMAGE: @NEWSMAX

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, RFla., and other Republican lawmakers wrote a resolution to award Donald Trump a Congressional Gold Medal.

The resolution, named the “President Donald J. Trump Congressional Gold Medal Act,” was introduced by Luna on May 14, 2024, in which she and other Republicans called for awarding Trump a gold medal for “his exceptional leadership and dedication to strengthening America’s diplomatic relations during his presidency.”

“President Trump’s successes in foreign policy during his first term are none other than historic. Whether it was the Abraham Accords or peace with North Korea, America was respected as a nation and a global power under his presidency. I am introducing this bill to recognize his strong leadership and critical role in making the world a safer place. His legacy for the American people should always be remembered,” Luna told the Epoch Times.

Luna and other Republicans wrote in the resolution that “President Trump’s time in office ushered in profound changes to United States diplomatic relations with countries around the world.”

They also argued that Trump “made history” when he met with North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un on Nov. 8, 2016, adding that he “worked to resume stalled nuclear talks and expressed hope for peace between North and South Korea” by facilitating a meeting between the leaders of the two countries.

The resolution also cited Trump for hosting the signing of the Abraham Accords in September 2020, “establish[ing] historic diplomatic relations between Israel and its neighbors in the Middle East.”

Trump’s “greatest foreign policy achievement” was that “no wars were started while he was in office,” the resolution said, alluding to the war between Israel and Hamas that was triggered by the terrorist group on Oct. 7, 2023, with its attacks against Israeli citizens and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The resolution also asked House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate President Pro Tempore Patty Murray, DWash., to “make appropriate arrangements for the presentation, on behalf of the Congress, of a gold medal of appropriate design, to President Donald J. Trump.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
