GOP Lawmakers Demand Rep. Gonzales’s Resignation over Fiery Affair

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Embattled Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, is facing mounting calls to resign amid allegations of an affair with a married staffer who later died after setting herself on fire.

Three lawmakers — Reps. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.; Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla.; and Nancy Mace, R-S.C. — directly demanded his resignation Monday after the release of sexually explicit messages between Gonzales and his subordinate, Regina Santos-Aviles.

Santos-Aviles died in 2025 after setting herself on fire, following an emotional spiral allegedly triggered by the affair becoming public, according to his widow, Adrian Aviles.

One of the newly released messages appears to show Gonzales requesting a “sexy” photo of Santos-Aviles, followed by a question referencing what appeared to be anal sex.

Boebert was the first to call for his resignation.

“This kind of abuse of power has no place anywhere, let alone in Congress, and Tony Gonzales should be ashamed and RESIGN IMMEDIATELY!” she told Politico.

Luna echoed the criticism on X, writing: “As a woman, this is really disgusting to see. Not to mention, it brings dishonor on the House of Representatives.”

She added, “I am so sick of people not calling this crap out. Again, like I’ve said before, this is not the only case of this crap up here.”

Meanwhile, Mace praised congressional staff and said they “should never have to endure predatory behavior from the people they work for.” She continued, “Congressman Gonzales must address these allegations and resign.”

Gonzales has previously denied the affair but largely avoided addressing questions about his relationship with Santos-Aviles or the newly released messages.

A former staffer said Santos-Aviles confided that she had an affair with Gonzales. Her husband said counseling was difficult because she didn’t want to leave her job. She was reportedly sidelined in Gonzales’s office, which Aviles said contributed to her emotional spiral.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., called the allegations “very serious” in remarks to reporters Monday.

“I’ve spoken with him and told him he’s got to address that in the appropriate way with his constituents, and all of that,” Johnson continued.

Gonzales has since accused Aviles’ attorney, Bobby Barrera, of attempting blackmail in connection with a potential settlement under the Congressional Accountability Act, which governs workplace rights for congressional staffers.