Quantcast
Tuesday, May 7, 2024

‘Constitution Is More Important’: Trump Is Willing to Face Jail Over Gag Order

'I’ll do that sacrifice any day...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Donald Trump speaks to the press in Manhattan state court in New York, Monday, April 15, 2024, after the first day of his trial over charges that he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016. (Angela Weiss/Pool Photo via AP)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Donald Trump said on May 6, 2024, that going to jail for violating the gag order in his New York hush-money trial would be worth it because “our Constitution is much more important than jail.”

He said that while taking questions from reporters outside the Manhattan courthouse after the conclusion of another day in his criminal trial, the Daily Wire reported.

Trump has already been fined $10,000 for multiple violations of corrupt Judge Juan Merchan’s gag order, which prohibits Trump from talking about potential witnesses, jurors, court staff, attorneys and the judge’s family during the trial.

Merchan told Trump he would “consider a jail sentence” if he violated the gag order again, after issuing his latest fine on May 6, 2024.

“The last thing I want to consider is jail. You are [the] former president and possibly the next president. The magnitude of that decision is not lost on me. Your continued willful violation of the court’s order… constitutes a direct attack… and will not be allowed to continue,” Merchan said.

Trump discussed the gag order and Merchan’s threat of throwing him in jail after court hearings had concluded for the day.

“I have to watch every word I tell you, people [reporters]. You ask me a question, a simple question, I’d like to give [an answer], but I can’t talk about it because this judge is giving me a gag order and said I’ll go to jail if I violate it. And frankly, you know what, our Constitution is much more important than jail. It’s not even close. I’ll do that sacrifice any day,” he said.

Last week, Trump was fined $9,000 by Merchan after the judge said Trump spoke about people involved in the trial on nine separate occasions, mostly in his Truth Social posts. Trump was then fined another $1,000 on May 6, 2024, for another post on his social media platform.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
TikTok Files Lawsuit Challenging Constitutionality of Recent ‘Ban’ Bill
Next article
Plot Twist: Michael Avenatti Says Ex-Client Stormy Daniels ‘Guilty of Fraud’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com