Thursday, April 18, 2024

House Republican Calls for Intelligence ‘Damage Assessment’ of Biden’s Classified Docs

'They were HIGHLY CLASSIFIED and relevant to current national security threats...'

Biden classified documents
A damaged box where classified documents were found in the garage of President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Del. / PHOTO: Justice Department via AP

(Headline USA) Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., called for the intelligence community to conduct a “damage assessment” after reviewing portions of the classified documents illegally stored in President Joe Biden’s Delaware home.

A Justice Department investigation found earlier this year that Biden improperly stored and kept classified information in his home, much of which dated back to his vice presidency and time in the U.S. Senate. At least some of the documents, however, were pertinent to existing threats, according to Waltz.

“They were HIGHLY CLASSIFIED and relevant to current national security threats,” the House Intelligence Committee member said. “We need an immediate damage assessment from the Intelligence Community.”

Special counsel Robert Hur, who led the investigation into Biden’s mishandling of classified information, revealed in his report that the materials in Biden’s garage and basement included “(1) marked classified documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan, and (2) notebooks containing Mr. Biden’s handwritten entries about issues of national security and foreign policy implicating sensitive intelligence sources and methods.”

Biden also stashed documents classified up to the “Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information” level in boxes at his office at the Penn Biden Center think-tank in Washington, D.C.

Republicans pointed out that Hunter Biden likely had access to the classified material while he was living in Joe Biden’s Delaware home and conducting business deals with several foreign nations, including China

Hur even interviewed Hunter Biden as part of the investigation into Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified information, according to NBC News.

“The committee is concerned President Biden stored classified documents at the same location his son resided while engaging in international business deals with adversaries of the United States,” the House Oversight Committee wrote in a letter to the Justice Department.

Despite these security concerns, the Justice Department ultimately declined to prosecute Biden’s mishandling of classified information, arguing a jury would not likely convict him because of his age and “poor memory.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
