Thursday, April 18, 2024

ICE Records Show Laken Riley Murder Suspect was Paroled Illegally

'If this is not Exhibit A of a broken immigration system, what would be?...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Diego Ibarra, a Venezuelan national and brother of the individual charged in murder of Laken Riley's murder (Source: Screenshots / U.S. District Court of the Middle District of Georgia)

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) U.S. Department of Homeland Security records recently revealed that Jose Antonio Ibarra, the murder suspect of Georgia student Laken Riley, was illegally out on parole when he allegedly killed her.

The records were obtained and disclosed at a Judiciary Committee hearing on Apr. 17, 2024, by Sen. Lindsey Graham, RS.C., who criticized DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for telling the committee on Apr. 16, 2024, that he didn’t know why Ibarra had been paroled from the federally run immigration detention center in El Paso, Texas, the Epoch Times reported.

“It’s in your own file! How can you testify before the country you didn’t know how the guy got into the country when literally at the same moment I’m giving you a document he was admitted into the country for lack of capacity at El Paso?” he said.

Graham condemned Mayorkas hours before the Senate kicked off the impeachment trial of Mayorkas on allegations that he doesn’t uphold immigration laws such as the longstanding Immigration and Nationality Act, which sets detention mandates for inadmissible aliens in the country, the news source reported.

One of those violations was the paroling of Ibarra, according to Graham.

The DHS records obtained by Graham state that Ibarra was granted “parole due to detention capacity.”

“The law is clear. You cannot parole someone because you don’t have space,” Graham said, while also including the excerpt from DHS records that cited lack of space as the reason for Ibarra’s parole.

By law, immigration parole is to be granted only at the discretion of the DHS Secretary on a case-by-case basis, in instances of “urgent humanitarian reason or significant public benefit,” Graham added.

“If this is not Exhibit A of a broken immigration system, what would be?” he said.

Graham’s testimony and other documents showed that after Ibarra was paroled in 2022, he was subsequently arrested the next year and released at least three separate times for various crimes before allegedly murdering Riley, who was found dead on Feb. 23, 2024.

