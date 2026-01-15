Goodlander Faces Federal Probe Over ‘Illegal Orders’ Video

(Chris Wade, The Center Square) Democratic New Hampshire Rep. Maggie Goodlander says she is being investigated by federal prosecutors for participating in a video message urging service members to refuse “illegal” orders.

In a video posted Wednesday night, Goodlander acknowledged that she is among other Democrats being investigated by the Justice Department for their video post in November, which encouraged U.S. military service members to “defy” orders from their superiors if they believe it violates the Constitution.

“No matter the threats, I’m not backing down,” Goodlander said in Wednesday’s video. “It is sad, telling and downright dangerous that simply stating a bedrock principle of American law caused the President, our Commander in Chief, to threaten violence against me and to weaponize the Department of Justice against me.”

Goodlander, a former Navy intelligence officer, posted the video with five other Senate and House Democrats who have served in the military or worked as intelligence officers, including Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Elissa Slotkin of Michigan. It was posted as the Trump administration was considering the deployment of National Guard to several U.S. cities to help enforce immigration policy.

“No one has to carry out orders that violate the law or our Constitution,” the lawmakers said in the video. Like us, you all swore an oath to protect and defend this Constitution. Right now, the threats to our Constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but from right here at home. You must refuse illegal orders.”

Trump blasted the video in social posts that accused the lawmakers who participated in it of “seditious behavior” and called for their arrest and prosecution by federal authorities.

“Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Their words cannot be allowed to stand. An example MUST BE SET.”

Earlier this week, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the Pentagon would censure one of the lawmakers who appeared in the video, Sen. Mark Kelly, a retired Navy combat pilot.

In response, Kelly sued Hegseth and the Pentagon, claiming the government is retaliating against him for speech protected by the First Amendment.

Several media outlets have reported this week that besides Goodlander, Reps. Jason Crow, of Colorado and Chrissy Houlahan, of Pennsylvania, have also received inquiries from U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro asking for an interview with them or their attorneys. Pirro’s office hasn’t confirmed or denied any ongoing investigations.