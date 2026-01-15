ADL Says It’s Still Working w/ the FBI after Director Patel Claimed to Cut Ties

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Last October, FBI Director Kashyap Patel claimed to cut ties with the Anti-Defamation League over it including Turning Point USA in its “Glossary of Extremism and Hate.” But ADL Director Jonathan Greenblatt recently said otherwise.

Speaking earlier this month at a Los Angeles synagogue, Greenblatt said the ADL is still working with the FBI.

“I have 40 analysts working full-time 7 days a week, 24 hours a day monitoring extremists,” he said. “We monitor these people, and we share the intelligence with the FBI.”

Greenblatt cited the case of the Turtle Island Liberation Front, a left-wing group charged last month with a New Year’s Eve bomb plot. Greenblatt said the ADL briefed the FBI on the group about five days before the FBI arrested several of its members for allegedly planning to bomb businesses on New Year’s Eve.

Greenblatt did not mention the fact that the an FBI informant and an undercover agent were already embedded in the Turtle Island Liberation Front.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request to comment on the nature of its relationship with the ADL. Patel reportedly said in October that “this FBI formally rejects [former director James] Comey’s policies and any partnership with the ADL.”

However, the FBI’s relationship with the ADL goes all the way back to J. Edgar Hoover, who was the first and longest-tenured director in the bureau’s history. In 1968, he ordered the FBI’s field offices to establish liaisons with the ADL’s regional counterparts.

“This organization, like the Bureau, is opposed to groups and individuals espousing bigotry, prejudice and extremism,” Hoover wrote in a January 1968 directive.

“The Anti-Defamation League receives considerable information of interest to this Bureau and has been very cooperative in the past in referring such data to us,” he added.

The FBI’s relationship with the ADL has only strengthened since then, with the bureau often using ADL undercover informants to spy on groups—a tactic that the FBI uses to circumvent the Constitution.

Headline USA also reported revealed year that the ADL honored an undercover FBI bomb tech who infiltrated the Outlaw bikers in Florda—helping entrap the Outlaws in a dubious bomb plot. That bomb tech, Kelly Boaz, was honored despite a scandal-plagued career with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, where he was the subject of more than a dozen internal investigations since joining in 1989, several involving allegations of excessive force.

Boaz also caused the FBI to arrest the wrong person in the undercover operation against the Outlaws, which resulted in a $30,000 civil lawsuit. That saga can be read about here.

One of the more recent examples of an FBI-ADL partnership is related to the bureau’s investigation into the right-wing group Patriot Front. A 2018 FBI report shows that agents relied on information from the ADL in a report about the Patriot Front.

