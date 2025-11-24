Ghislaine Maxwell Vows to Plead the 5th in House Epstein Probe

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell said through attorneys that she will refuse to answer any questions from the House Oversight Committee after Republicans subpoenaed her, the committee’s chairman said Friday.

Maxwell vowed to invoke her Fifth Amendment rights if House Republicans traveled to interview her as part of their investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s circles and related records.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., told Politico his investigators are unlikely to proceed with the interview to avoid wasting taxpayer dollars.

“Her lawyers have replied that she’s not going to answer any questions,” Comer stated. “She’s only going to plead the Fifth. I mean, I could spend a bunch of taxpayer dollars to send staff and members down there, and if she’s going to plead the Fifth, I don’t know that that’s a good investment.”

Maxwell, subpoenaed in July, initially claimed she would testify only after her Supreme Court appeal is resolved. The high court declined to hear her case earlier this month.

She also demanded immunity for any criminal exposure resulting from the congressional probe, in addition to access to the committee’s questions in advance. Comer rejected both demands.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for her role in Epstein’s long-running sex trafficking scheme.

In 2021, a jury convicted her of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors to participate in illegal sex acts, transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts and other related charges.