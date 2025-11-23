Sunday, November 23, 2025

JFK’s Granddaughter Has Cancer, Still Supports MNRA Jab

'I watched as Bobby cut nearly a half billion dollars for research into mRNA vaccines, technology that could be used against certain cancers...'

JFK, RFK Jr.
President John F. Kennedy visits with his nephew, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. / PHOTO: Abbie Rowe. White House Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum

(Headline USAJohn F. Kennedy’s granddaughter disclosed Saturday that she has terminal cancer, writing in an essay in “The New Yorker” that one of her doctors said she might live for about another year and criticizing policies pushed by her cousin, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Tatiana Schlossberg, the daughter of Kennedy’s daughter, Caroline Kennedy, and Edwin Schlossberg, said she was diagnosed in May 2024 at 34. After the birth of her second child, her doctor noticed her white blood cell count was high. It turned out to be acute myeloid leukemia with a rare mutation, mostly seen in older people.

Her essay was published on the 62nd anniversary of her grandfather’s assassination.

Schlossberg, an environmental journalist, wrote she has undergone rounds of chemotherapy and two stem cell transplants, the first using cells from her sister and the next from an unrelated donor, and participated in clinical trials. During the latest trial, she wrote, her doctor told her “he could keep me alive for a year, maybe.”

Schlossberg also said policies backed by RFK could hurt cancer patients like her. Caroline Kennedy urged senators to reject his confirmation.

“As I spent more and more of my life under the care of doctors, nurses, and researchers striving to improve the lives of others, I watched as Bobby cut nearly a half billion dollars for research into mRNA vaccines, technology that could be used against certain cancers,” the essay reads.

Schlossberg wrote about her fears that her daughter and son won’t remember her. She feels cheated and sad that she won’t get to keep living “the wonderful life” she had with her husband, George Moran. While her parents and siblings try to hide their pain from her, she said she feels it every day.

“For my whole life, I have tried to be good, to be a good student and a good sister and a good daughter, and to protect my mother and never make her upset or angry,” she said. “Now I have added a new tragedy to her life, to our family’s life, and there’s nothing I can do to stop it.”

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

 

