Monday, April 27, 2026

After Va. Steal, GOP Lawmaker Shares Plan to Give Blue Cities Back to D.C.

'“The Make DC Square Again Act ... ends the artificial advantage Virginia Democrats have recently gained from all the federal bureaucrats moving into Virginia...'

Posted by Editor 1
Make DC Square Again
Make DC Square Again / IMAGE: @RepMcCormick via X

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Following the recent ballot referendum by Virginia Democrats to gerrymander four Republican-held seats by running them through population-dense Northern Virginia, some want deep-blue Arlington and Alexandria to be returned to Washington, D.C.

An organization called the American Capitol Project was leading the charge to “Make D.C. square again.” It argues that an 1846 “retrocession” allowing Virginia to annex the portion of the District of Columbia south of the Potomac River was unconstitutional.

It notes on its website that at the time of the transfer, residents in Alexandria resoundingly voted against the proposal to transfer the territory to Virginia.

Thus, the decision to do so was in direct violation of statutory language saying that it “should not be in force until after the assent of the people of said county and town should be given thereto… and that if a majority of the votes cast should be in favor of accepting its provisions, the act should in that case (and not otherwise) be in full force.”

The group found a powerful ally in Rep. Richard McCormick, R-Ga., who introduced a bill in the U.S. House on Wednesday to return the affected portions to D.C.

“The Constitution never authorized Congress to carve pieces out of the federal District and hand them back to a state,” McCormick said in a statement.

“Democrats have spent years manipulating maps and boundaries to rig elections,” he added. “The Make DC Square Again Act restores the original ten-mile-square District and ends the artificial advantage Virginia Democrats have recently gained from all the federal bureaucrats moving into Virginia.”

Democrats prevailed in the divisive special election on Tuesday with just under 100,000 votes overall. But a net gain of around 80,000 of those votes came from Arlington and Alexandria, with other D.C.-adjacent counties like Loudoun and Fairfax also adding to the effort to disfranchise rural voters.

Forcing Virginia to cede back the 40-square-mile area would go a long way toward restoring balance in the once-purple state, which has gone deep blue over a roughly 20-year period in which federal-government expansion has fueled much of the growth.

Some social-media users floated the idea that giving Virginia’s blue counties to D.C. could be part of a win–win compromise that would also grant D.C. statehood.

They argued that while it would likely deliver an additional two Democratic senators from the deep-blue district, giving Virginians the opportunity to elect Republican senators would, effectively, prove to be a net gain for the GOP.

But unlike returning the blue areas of Virginia to D.C. — thereby restoring the original intent of the founding framers — granting statehood to the district would require a full-fledged constitutional amendment, since it is expressly designated in the Constitution as its own separate territory and not a state.

Such a compromise solution also would offer no guarantee that refugees from D.C. and other Democrat-run states would not continue to flee to Virginia as a result of their own states’ mismanagement, thus turning it blue again.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Va. Democrat Uses Classic TV Sitcoms to Justify Gerrymandering Red Districts

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2026 HeadlineUSA.com