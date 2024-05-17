‘Ghetto’ Lawmaker Disrupts Hearing, Releases ‘Diss Track’ to Attack Marjorie Taylor Greene

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Hysterics broke out in a U.S. House of Representatives hearing as lawmakers began to insult each other’s appearances, culminating in a trashy tirade against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., NBC News reported.

Rather than letting tempers subside, however, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, and fellow Democrats doubled down afterward by editing the disgraceful exchange into a “diss track” that went viral online for all the wrong reasons.

J&J (Jared & Jazz) dropping diss tracks like we Kendrick Lamar… MTG Truly wanted the smoke tonight.

The House Oversight Committee was meeting in order to discuss whether Attorney General Merrick Garland ought to be held in contempt of Congress—due specifically to the Justice Department’s refusal to turn over relevant evidence related to the special counsel investigation into President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents and, more broadly, the possible collusion with prosecutors waging lawfare campaigns against former President Donald Trump.

In a defiant video Thursday, Garland set the tone for the contentious hearing by suggesting that the DOJ was above the law since it is the agency tasked with enforcing any criminal referrals or subpoenas sent from Congress.

Apart from the power of the purse strings, elected officials have few other leverage options, while the corrupt Justice Department has proven that it can undermine even the most powerful lawmakers through blackmail and coercion.

AG Merrick Garland says that the reason the DOJ shouldn't obey a subpoena from elected lawmakers is because the DOJ is "a fundamental institution of our democracy." "Our democracy," as always, means "our oligarchy." Whenever the left mentions "democracy," it's a sure thing…

Nonetheless, as investigative journalist Julie Kelly observed, the Biden administration may have undermined its own position in trying to assert “executive privilege” over the recorded interview between the president and special counsel Robert Hur.

Several Biden judges previously rejected Trump’s efforts to assert a similar claim of executive privilege while investigating the Jan. 6 uprising.

Joe Biden repeatedly denied Trump's claims of privilege in authorizing NARA to turn over presidential records to Congress. Biden claimed Congress' investigation into Jan 6 "insurrection" outweighed presidential privilege claims. Judge Tanya Chutkan agreed. 3 Dem judges…

In short, Democrats found themselves trapped in a corner, snared by their own tactics, and sought to lash out accordingly in order to distract the public from the serious nature of the charges against Garland—whose contempt measure the panel ultimately voted to advance.

The hearing nearly went off the rails, however, when Greene suggested that Crockett was struggling to read a statement because of her fashion choices.

“I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading,” Greene stated.

Greene’s comment triggered Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-N.Y., causing her to demand an apology.

“That is absolutely unacceptable,” Ocasio–Cortez said. “How dare you attack the physical appearance of another person?”

The exchange devolved into an exchange of insults, culminating in Greene telling AOC that she does not “have enough intelligence” to engage in a real debate with her.

Still, Greene eventually agreed to strike her comment about Crockett while refusing to apologize. “You will never get an apology out of me.”

Things appeared to be settling down, but Crockett decided to create further tension, later passive-aggressively referring to Greene as a “bleach blond, bad-built butch body.”

ALL HELL BREAKS LOOSE: The people of America, see the characters you elected to represent you, see how your tax dollars are being spent: Thanks for your wisdom. Court jester @JasmineForUS clashes with @mtgreenee who also mocked her "fake eyelashes," says, "Just to better…

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., first tweeted out the remixed “diss track” version, which he labeled “Oversight after Dark.”

Crockett then dubbed the new music duo Jared and Jazz, comparing them with Kendrick Lamar.

However, some Twitter users were less taken, slamming the Texas Democrat as a “disgrace” and “Ghetto Barbie.”

You're a disgrace, Ghetto Barbie. But maybe that's the point.

Oversight Committee chairman James Comer, R-Ky., told the panel on Thursday that he did not understand the exchange due to his hearing problems.

“I have two hearing aids. I’m very deaf,” he said. “I’m not understanding—everybody’s yelling. I’m doing the best I can.”

After a recess, the committee voted 24-20 along party lines in favor of recommending that AG Garland be held in contempt.

The motion will now go to House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who will bring the resolution before the full House in the near future.