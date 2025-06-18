Geolocation Data Exposes Alleged Minnesota Assassin’s Global Movements

(José Niño, Headline USA) A private oversight organization claims to have tracked the movements of Minnesota assassin Vance Boelter using geolocation data from his electronic devices, revealing a three-year trail spanning from his family farm to locations in Africa, Nepal, Turkey, India, and Dubai.

The Oversight Project, operating under the Twitter handle @ItsYourGov, announced the public release of geolocation data on Tuesday.

🚨Tracking Connections to MN Assassin

We geofenced Boelter’s family farm and found a unique device. We followed that device for the last 3 years – located in places like Africa, Nepal, and Washington, DC. We are releasing our data to the public in the interest of transparency. pic.twitter.com/B5d6VWCX9c — Oversight Project (@ItsYourGov) June 17, 2025

The organization claims to have carried out surveillance of Boelter’s family farm in Green Isle, Minnesota, identifying what they describe as a “unique device” that they tracked for three years.

Boelter became the subject of the largest manhunt in Minnesota’s history following his alleged politically motivated attacks on Saturday.

The evangelical Christian missionary and security company owner fatally shot Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark at their Brooklyn Park home, while also critically injuring state Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette at their residence in Champlin.

Boelter’s international travel history aligns with his documented missionary work, as he was known to have traveled extensively for evangelical purposes. He claimed to have ministered in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gaza, southern Lebanon, Brazil, Ukraine, and Honduras, often preaching about Christian values.

In February 2023, he was recorded preaching at La Borne Matadi, an evangelical church in Matadi, near the southern border of DR Congo.

The accused assassin operated two security companies: Praetorian Guard Security Services and Red Lion Group, the latter based in the DR Congo.

Following a manhunt involving hundreds of law enforcement officers, Boelter was captured on Monday in a wooded area near his Green Isle family farm. He surrendered peacefully after being spotted by neighbors and tracked by law enforcement using drones and tactical teams.

Last year, the Oversight Project released a similar analysis of geolocation data linked to the devices of alleged Trump shooter Thomas Crooksand his “associates,” revealing that a frequent visitor to the Crooks household also travelled to a building in Washington DC—in the same vicinity as an FBI office there.

“Someone who regularly visited Crooks home and work also visited a building in Washington, DC located in Gallery Place,” stated the Oversight Project. “This is in the same vicinity of an @FBI office on June 26, 2023. Whose device is this?”

🚨ASSASINATION INFO DROP🚨 We found the assassin’s connections through our in-depth analysis of mobile ad data to track movements of Crooks and his associates. To do this, we tracked devices that regularly visited both Crooks’s home and place of work and followed them.🧵 https://t.co/T5HETLhkgM pic.twitter.com/hMsI9dFwNk — Oversight Project (@ItsYourGov) July 22, 2024

The Oversight Project hasn’t released any new info on the Crooks matter since then.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino