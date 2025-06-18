Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Geolocation Data Exposes Alleged Minnesota Assassin’s Global Movements

International travel pattern emerges from digital surveillance...

Posted by Jose Nino
This image provided by the FBI on Saturday, June 14, 2025, shows part of a poster with photos of Vance L. Boelter. (FBI via AP)

(José Niño, Headline USA) A private oversight organization claims to have tracked the movements of Minnesota assassin Vance Boelter using geolocation data from his electronic devices, revealing a three-year trail spanning from his family farm to locations in Africa, Nepal, Turkey, India, and Dubai.

The Oversight Project, operating under the Twitter handle @ItsYourGov, announced the public release of geolocation data on Tuesday.

The organization claims to have carried out surveillance of Boelter’s family farm in Green Isle, Minnesota, identifying what they describe as a “unique device” that they tracked for three years.

Boelter became the subject of the largest manhunt in Minnesota’s history following his alleged politically motivated attacks on Saturday.

The evangelical Christian missionary and security company owner fatally shot Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark at their Brooklyn Park home, while also critically injuring state Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette at their residence in Champlin.

Boelter’s international travel history aligns with his documented missionary work, as he was known to have traveled extensively for evangelical purposes. He claimed to have ministered in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gaza, southern Lebanon, Brazil, Ukraine, and Honduras, often preaching about Christian values.

In February 2023, he was recorded preaching at La Borne Matadi, an evangelical church in Matadi, near the southern border of DR Congo.

The accused assassin operated two security companies: Praetorian Guard Security Services and Red Lion Group, the latter based in the DR Congo.

Following a manhunt involving hundreds of law enforcement officers, Boelter was captured on Monday in a wooded area near his Green Isle family farm. He surrendered peacefully after being spotted by neighbors and tracked by law enforcement using drones and tactical teams.

Last year, the Oversight Project released a similar analysis of geolocation data linked to the devices of alleged Trump shooter Thomas Crooksand his “associates,” revealing that a frequent visitor to the Crooks household also travelled to a building in Washington DC—in the same vicinity as an FBI office there.

“Someone who regularly visited Crooks home and work also visited a building in Washington, DC located in Gallery Place,” stated the Oversight Project. “This is in the same vicinity of an @FBI office on June 26, 2023. Whose device is this?”

The Oversight Project hasn’t released any new info on the Crooks matter since then.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Tucker Carlson Grills Ted Cruz in Fiery Iran Policy Showdown
Next article
Reps. Massie and Khanna Introduce Bipartisan War Powers Resolution To Prevent War With Iran

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com