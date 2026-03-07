Saturday, March 7, 2026

Gay Judge Speedlin-Gonzalez Loses Primary Bid 

Posted by Luis Cornelio
courtroom gavel
A courtroom gavel takes a rest. / PHOTO: Joe Gratz, wikimediaCC

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Controversial Texas judge Rosie Speedlin-Gonzalez will formally be out of a job this November after losing her Democratic primary bid while facing an indictment on allegations that she illegally ordered an attorney to be handcuffed in court.

Speedlin-Gonzalez, a Democrat and openly gay judge, is currently suspended without pay from her position as a Bexar County Court-at-Law judge after a grand jury indicted her on a charge of official oppression.

The embattled judge was challenged in the primary by Texas attorney Alicia “Ali” Perez, who has more than 20 years of courtroom experience. 

Early results showed Perez winning more than 65 percent of the vote, compared to about 35 percent for Speedlin-Gonzalez. 

Bexar County, which includes San Antonio, is considered a Democratic stronghold, meaning the primary winner is widely expected to win the general election and take office in January. 

The criminal charge stems from a December 2024 courtroom incident in which Speedlin-Gonzalez ordered defense attorney Elizabeth Russell arrested during a motion-to-revoke probation hearing. 

According to reports, the judge had Russell taken into custody after the attorney attempted to instruct her client on how to plead to the allegations. The defendant had already entered a plea of “true” to one of the accusations. 

After the incident, Russell filed a criminal complaint against the judge, which led to a grand jury indictment in January 2026 in Bexar County. 

Speedlin-Gonzalez was first elected in 2018 and had previously drawn attention for wearing pride-themed attire during official court proceedings. 

