Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Announces Future Closure

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) In its first 25 years, the Gates Foundation became one of the world’s largest charitable foundations and one of the most powerful institutions in global health — an accomplishment that carried both accolades and controversy.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation was formed in 2000 by the merger of two family foundations and funded by Gates’ Microsoft wealth and later, by tens of billions from investor Warren Buffett, and it quickly inserted itself into the architecture of global health. Gates poured billions into the foundation, which spent $100 billion in its first 25 years, with about half going toward global health.

That era now has an end date. Gates announced Thursday that the foundation will close in 2045, pledging that he plans to donate 99% of his remaining fortune, which would be $107 billion today, to the nonprofit by then. Gates said the foundation can maintain its culture and workforce over that time.

The announcement about the impending closure was announced with much fanfare, with mainstream media outlets publishing glowing articles about what the Gates Foundation has meant for public health.

However, the foundation funded a number of controversial initiatives, including investing more than $55 million in mRNA vaccines during the COVID era. Scientist Drew Weissman, who won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine for his role in developing mRNA technology, warned in a 2018 paper about the risks and side effects of mRNA vaccines.

It was previously reported that Bill Gates, with the approval of the Biden administration, released an army of genetically modified mosquitoes in the states of Florida and California, while also being suspected of doing a similar thing in Massachusetts.

Before that, Gates had other ideas on how he could control the population, among which was pushing the airborne, insecticide-like “vaccines.” As of Oct. 2, 2023, researchers from Yale University already begun human trials on these types of “vaccines.”

Gates also used his foundation to garner political power. For instance, he offered Kathryn Ruemmler, who was Obama’s White House counsel from 2011 to 2014 and now works at Goldman Sachs, to sit on the foundation’s board. Gates reportedly even had Jeffrey Epstein make the offer to her.

“In 2014, Epstein called Ms. Ruemmler within weeks of her leaving the Obama White House. Epstein planned a lunch in August 2014 at his townhouse, followed by a series of meetings to introduce her to a wider circle of his acquaintances,” WSJ reported in April 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.