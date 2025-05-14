Animal-Abusing Immigrant Congressman Launches Rogue Impeachment Campaign

(José Niño, Headline USA) Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich., is launching a renegade effort to impeach President Donald Trump that not even his fellow Democrats support. The Indian immigrant’s actions have online sleuths digging up his controversial history of anti-white rhetoric and animal abuse.

On Monday, Harrison H. Smith, the host of “American Journal” on Infowars, resurfaced a clip of Thanedar’s interview with World is One News (WION), which took place on August 11, 2023. In the video, Thanedar speaks positively about the fact that America is undergoing a massive population demographics shift, and becoming less white as a result.

Check out this old video I found. “America is becoming less white, and that’s what makes this country great” -Michigan Congressman from India pic.twitter.com/75KZEzLbFe — Harrison H. Smith ✞ (@HarrisonHSmith) May 11, 2025

In the interview, Thanedar noted: “America is becoming more diverse… Our diversity is our strength. We are seeing that diversity in academia, we have seen that in businesses, and now we are seeing that in politics.”

Thanedar has a notable track record of supporting legislation that expands legal immigration pathways for the H-1B visa program, while also supporting amnesty and other protections for so-called “Dreamers.” He also co-sponsored the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2023, which would streamline the issuance of green cards and H-1B visas while reducing backlogs.

Unpopular Impeachment Drive

Toward the end of April, Thanedar made headlines by introducing seven articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The resolution cited multiple alleged offenses including obstruction of justice, abuse of executive power, usurpation of appropriations power, abuse of trade powers, violation of First Amendment rights, creation of an unlawful office (the Department of Government Efficiency or “DOGE”), bribery, and corruption.

However, not even Thanedar’s fellow Democrats support his impeachment effort. They said the focus should not be on impeachment but on Republican efforts to cut spending on important programs that Americans rely on, such as Medicaid and nutrition assistance.

“There’s no support for an impeachment resolution. There have been no hearings on compiling a record for which impeachment can be based. And this is just a procedure that’s meaningless at this point,” said Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., recently said. ”The sponsor is out of sync with the mood and the trajectory of House Democrats.”

Rep. Pete Aguilar of California, chair of the House Democratic Caucus, said Democratic leadership would vote to sideline any effort to bring Thanedar’s impeachment articles to a full vote, calling impeachment “not the right approach we should be taking.”

Animal Abuse Allegations

Earlier this month, Thanedar also faced renewed backlash over animal cruelty allegations dating back to 2010 related to his former pharmaceutical testing company.

Critics accused him of abandoning over 100 dogs (primarily beagles) and dozens of monkeys at a New Jersey laboratory after his company, AniClin Preclinical Services, abruptly closed following the bankruptcy of its parent firm, Azopharma, according to a report by The Times of India.

Per reports, animal welfare advocates found 118 beagles confined within the deserted premises. Former employees reportedly scaled fences to feed the animals until two rescue organizations stepped in. The beagles were eventually rescued and placed in shelters for adoption, while a California-based animal rights group, Defense of Animals, rescued 55 long-tailed macaque monkeys from the site.

Thanedar defended himself against these allegations, stating: “These attacks are completely false and have been repeatedly litigated. When the lab was closed all of the animals were given to happy homes. In my long business career, I am proud to report that no animal was hurt or died under my watch.”

Who is Thanedar?

Born on February 22, 1955, in Belgaum, Karnataka, India. He earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Karnatak University and a master’s degree from the University of Mumbai.

In 1979, he came to the United States to pursue a Ph.D. in chemistry at the University of Akron, which he completed in 1982. He later became a U.S. citizen in 1988.

Before entering politics, Thanedar built a career as a businessman and scientist. He set up pharmaceutical companies that employed hundreds of people. His business accomplishments earned him recognition as Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year in 1997, 2007, and 2016.

Thanedar’s political career began unsuccessfully in 2018, when he ran in the Democratic primary for governor of Michigan but was unsuccessful. He then won election to the Michigan House of Representatives, serving from 2021 to 2023 in Michigan’s third district.

His national political career launched in 2022 when he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives for Michigan’s 13th congressional district. He took office in January 2023 and was re-elected in 2024.

Thanedar was initially affiliated with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, including as a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

However, he renounced his DSA membership in 2023 after the October 7, 2023 attack, when the DSA released a statement supporting the Palestinian people without condemning Hamas or the attack itself.

The viral clip of Thandar’s pro-diversity comments may fade, but the conversation about who gets to define America’s future is just heating up. Several primary opponents are reportedly looking to unseat him in his Detroit-area congressional district.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino